Disney Reveals ‘Descendants 3’ With The Original Cast Is Coming Next Summer With Release Of New Trailer

You didn't think that part two was the end of the story, did you?

Back in 2015, Disney introduced the world to the children of the infamous villains with the premiere of The Descendants and their popularity immediately took off, but they are far from done. In 2017, the sequel to the hit film landed on The Disney Channel and fans were hoping that wouldn’t be the end of their story and it wasn’t. On Friday evening, a trailer dropped for Descendants 3 which has the original cast returning for a brand new movie coming out next year.

The Descendants tells the story of the children of Disney Villains who try to live somewhat normal lives with school, friends, and homework. Of course, it wouldn’t be a show on The Disney Channel if there wasn’t some drama and awesome music.

On Thursday afternoon, the official Twitter account for Disney D23 featured a video from Dove Cameron who plays Mal) and she announced that something wicked was coming soon. As a matter of fact, the tweet stated that there would be a special “Descendants reveal” during Zombies on Friday night.

During the airing of Zombies, Disney delivered a trailer (featured below) that revealed Descendants 3 was coming in the summer of 2019 with the original cast to continue their story. It may be needless to say, but it’s the news that fans have been waiting for.

It’s not like this is a gigantic surprise as everyone knew that Disney wasn’t going to be finished with a series as popular as The Descendants. Coming Soon pointed out that there wasn’t a whole lot revealed in the trailer, but Mal does tease the idea of a new villain arriving…her father.

The information that is known is that Cameron will be joined once again by Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, and China Anne McClain for the next sequel. Kenny Ortega of High School Musical fame is back as well and he will direct, choreograph, and executive produce Descendants 3.

Some other big names may be back for the third film in the Disney franchise, but don’t be surprised to see a number of new faces too. The Disney Channel hasn’t given anything further on an exact release date other than “summer 2019,” but more could be known soon. Descendants 3 is going to continue the story of the kids of Disney Villains that fans have come to love as the end simply isn’t in sight just yet.