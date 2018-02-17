‘Dragon Ball Super’ Starts To Unravel The Secret Behind Goku Black’s True Identity

Dragon BallSuper‘s Future Trunk Saga is giving a few hints on Goku Black’s true identity as he interacts with Goku himself.

Goku Black is known to be the villain who stole the body of the original present Goku. Black is actually the original present Zamasu. According to the producers, he is one of the strongest fighters alongside the God of Destruction Beerus.

Goku and Goku Black meets for the first time in Dragon Ball Super‘s 50th episode. Surprisingly, Black wasn’t totally what he seemed to be. He came across as someone else, someone more than just the evil future Goku.

Black didn’t expect Goku to challenge him to a battle upong locking eyes with him. Goku challenged, “I can’t begin to guess who or what you actually are, but Trunks down there tells me you’re really strong. Why don’t you show me.”

During their fight, Black spoke about his body strengths and mentioned “you Saiyans”. He further stated that the wounds on his body will only make his body stronger. Goku was surprised as Vegeta is the only who openly speaks of this Saiyan gift.

Black also possesses a Time Ring. Only Gods and Kais have access to this special artifact. However, Black was equipped with it and was able to use its power.

DRAGON BALL SUPER Teases The Secret Behind GOKU BLACK'S True Identity: https://t.co/1w22jAVh3F pic.twitter.com/Gx07J8Ra3t — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 17, 2018

Dragon Ball has confirmed a new film to be released in 2018. The film will revolve around the first Super Saiyan God. The original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the script and character designs.Toriyama revealed, “Very long ago, before Planet Vegeta was the Saiyans’ planet, there was a man named Yamoshi who had a righteous heart despite being a Saiyan. He and his five comrades started a rebellion, but he was cornered by combatants and became a Super Saiyan for the first time, though his transformation and fearsome fighting style shocked the other Saiyans,” Toriyama told Saiyko Jump. Outnumbered, Yamoshi eventually wore himself out and was defeated, but this was only the beginning of his legend. Afterwards, Yamoshi’s spirit wandered in continuous search of six righteous-hearted Saiyans, seeking a new savior: Super Saiyan God.”