Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Shorts And Sheer Top While Twirling In New Video On Instagram

Britney Spears showcases her fit body on Instagram with a dance move in a new video.

Britney Spears rocked a tiny pair of shorts and a sheer white top while performing an impressive dance move in a new video on Instagram. The 36-year-old showed off her twirling moves from what appeared to be the living room of her home.

“Who doesn’t love to twirl all day!!” Britney Spears wrote in the caption.

Britney has the backdrop of huge windows with the lighting behind her. Her hair is pulled up into a loose ponytail as she executes dance moves barefoot. She makes the ballerina-like twirling look effortless as she spins on her tiptoes.

Spears has no trouble staying in great shape between her intense physical training and dance rehearsals for on-stage performances. She’s posted selfies and videos of her on Instagram working out in her home gym. One of her videos showed her doing some flexible bends, lunges, and splits while exercising to her hit, “Get Naked.”

Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is a fitness model and most likely has something to do with her great physique. She thanked him in an Instagram post this week for always encouraging and inspiring her. The pair met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. They’ve been a couple for more than a year.

A new report by Us Weekly reveals that Britney Spears is ready to take control of her life. A source told the magazine that 10 years after Britney suffered a breakdown, she’s more confident than ever. The progress she’s made over the past few years has been “tremendous,” the insider shared. Britney is thinking about requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator. He’s been overseeing her finances and estate since the breakdown, but her mental state is strong that she’d like to have the power to make her own decisions. The source said there’s a chance of that happening if the co-conservators and doctors agree that it’s in her best interest to do so.

Britney Spears will begin her 28-date world tour in July. She’ll also be back in Las Vegas to perform again after wrapping up her four-year contract on New Year’s Eve. The new contract was an offer she reportedly couldn’t refuse and it will allow her a lot of time to spend with her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden.