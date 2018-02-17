‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Attacked And Ends Up In A Coma, JT Working To Take The Newmans Down

Sharon's attacked, Chelsea is missing, and JT is working undercover?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 19 tease that some real drama is on the way for the CBS daytime drama. For starters, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will team up after Sharon learns that Christian is Adam’s son. Sharon will sign on to get medical records to prove Christian’s paternity.

According to the CBS promo, both Sharon and Phyllis want to find out the truth about Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers state Phyllis doesn’t believe anything Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) says and needs to verify Nick’s DNA to Christian.

Phyllis decides to call in a favor from an old friend, Kevin (Greg Rikaart). He will help Phyllis run a secret DNA test to figure out this whole paternity nightmare. However, it won’t go according to plan, and Sharon will take one for the team.

The promo showed Sharon knocked unconscious on the floor of Crimson Lights. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea figured out Sharon and Phyllis’ sneaky plan and put a stop to it by knocking Sharon out. The worst part is that Chelsea gets freaked out and and runs with both Christian and Connor in tow.

Chelsea covers her tracks, plus J.T. and Traci reminisce about Colleen. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZfaBx6glus #YR pic.twitter.com/Q2RUINhvJw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon’s injury will be pretty severe, too. When Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hears that her mom is in the hospital, she rushes to her side. The doctor won’t know much and does not give her any hope that Sharon will recover. Mariah will break down and pray that her mom will wake up so they can lock up whoever did this to her.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will probably stop Chelsea from leaving town. He seems to have eyes all over Genoa City, so he will probably be able to track her down pretty quickly.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will brag to Paul (Doug Davidson) that he is precisely where they want him. He suggests that he’s undercover with the Newmans. It seems to indicate that his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) could be fake. While he could have developed genuine feelings for his ex, she will question that when the truth comes out.

Paul and Christine (Lauralee Bell) seem determined to get dirt on Victor and his shady employees. However, bringing J.T. into the fold appears to be a little overexaggerated, even for Paul. Y&R fans don’t see this working out well for Paul, Christine, and J.T. when Victor catches wind of their scheme.

