Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Split: A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

After more than two years of marriage, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston decided to call it quits.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux fans are mourning the end of romance between one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. Shortly after Valentine’s Day, the Wanderlust actors announced their mutual decision to break things off after over two years of marriage.

But before this breakup, Aniston and Theroux had a happy married life. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

In 2007, Jennifer and Justin met on the set of Tropic Thunder, the comedy movie which Justin co-wrote with Ben Stiller. Ben happens to be the mutual connection for Aniston and Theroux, and when they got introduced to each other, the Cake actress didn’t exactly have a great first impression of her would-be husband. She described Theroux as “dark” and initially thought he could be a serial killer.

The time they got introduced didn’t immediately mean sparks. It took them about four years before they hooked up again and things started from there. After their first meeting in 2007, Aniston and Theroux reunited in 2011 for the film Wanderlust, in which they both starred. During this year, rumors of a romance brewing between Aniston and Theroux have started but they didn’t confirm anything yet.

It was during an after-party for the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in June that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were spotted together. Days after, People reported that the couple went on a double date with Jason Bateman, Jen’s Horrible Bosses co-star, and his wife Amanda Anka.

What followed is a series of public sightings of Jennifer and Justin suggesting that they were a couple. In 2012, things got more serious between them as it was reported that they had purchased a lavish home in the Bel-Air neighborhood. Wall Street Journal reported that the couple was set to buy a $22 million mansion.

Jennifer and Justin also took another serious step in their relationship that year by getting a puppy they named Sophie. It seems that 2012 was the year for the couple because in August, the screenwriter popped the question to the actress and the two got engaged.

The couple finally got married in August 2015. It was an intimate wedding celebration in their Bel-Air home and Justin and Jennifer were surrounded by close friends and family. It wasn’t until March 2016 that Aniston opened up about getting married to Theroux in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Justin and Jennifer continued on with their private lives as a married couple. But as expected, they can’t stay away from the public eye and different rumors about their relationship circulated, from their split to Jennifer being pregnant. But the craziest rumor that plagued the couple was in 2016 when the shocking news of the Brangelina breakup broke out.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Although Jennifer and ex-husband Brad Pitt were over more than a decade ago, people somehow speculated that the We’re The Millers star had something to do with Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce. Despite the neverending rumors, Theroux and Aniston remained happy and they had been photographed being the adorable couple multiple times.

The last time that they were photographed in the public was in July 2017. Jennifer Aniston appeared in the cover for Architectural Digest magazine’s February issue, where she also talked about their home.

“I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

On Feb. 16, news of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s split broke out. After being married for over two years and being a couple for seven years, Aniston and Theroux jointly announced their separation via the Associated Press.