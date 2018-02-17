Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of North West Wearing Temporary Gold Tattoos On Her Arms

A photo of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter is getting raves from fans for her temporary tattoos.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter, North West, on Friday that showed the little girl playing on the sand at the beach. The 4-year-old wore an adorable white swimsuit and her look was accessorized with small earrings and some cool temporary tattoos.

“My baby girl is so big now,” Kim Kardashian captioned the photo.

North is seen splashing around in the water with a big smile on her face. Her curly hair is pulled up in a high ponytail for a day at the beach.

The image raked in almost 2 million likes within three hours. Fans were commenting on how adorable they find the toddler’s gold tattoos that adorned both lower arms. One is in the design of a watch in addition to different patterns that went around her wrists.

North West joined her mom in a Snapchat video on Valentine’s Day in which they both danced and blew kisses to the camera. Kardashian used the Valentine’s-inspired filter for the fun clip. It’s unknown if North had any temporary tattoos on in those snaps, since she wore a black long-sleeved sweatshirt.

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just welcomed their third child, Chicago West, North is still getting plenty of attention.

The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Saint West. Both he and North were gifted large chocolates by their mom on Valentine’s Day.

Kim Kardashian was slammed recently for posting topless photos of herself on Instagram that were taken by North West. Kim showed an image of her looking a mirror with the back of her bra unhooked and shared with her followers that her little girl was the one who shot the photo. North could be seen in the mirror standing behind her with the flash of the camera.

People reports that since Kim’s hair is brunette in the photo, it might have been a photo taken a while back. Kim has been wearing platinum blonde locks for months. Regardless, fans were divided over the idea of North taking the photos. One mentioned that if it were anyone else but Kim Kardashian, social services would be called. Another fan defended Kim by saying it’s normal for moms to change in front of their daughters and it’s possible North West was just playing with the camera.