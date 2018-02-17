Massive Brawl On Carnival Cruise Ship Described As A ‘Bloodbath’ [Video]

Police removed about two dozen members of an extended family from the Carnival cruise line ship in Australia.

A violent brawl broke out on a Carnival cruise ship on Friday, prompting the vessel to make an unscheduled stop in New South Wales, Australia, where police boarded and removed 23 members of the same extended family.

The Carnival Legend is on a 10-day cruise in the South Pacific and was supposed to dock in Melbourne on Saturday in the conclusion of the journey.

The “legendary,” as it were, altercation between two groups allegedly got started because someone stepped on another passenger’s flip-flops, and encounter which apparently touched off a series of escalating scuffles. Vacationers have alternatively described what went on as a cruise from hell or a bloodbath. One passenger told the 3aw Australian news outlet that the family in question was allegedly looking for trouble as soon as they boarded the Carnival ship, and many travelers feared for their safety as the trip progressed.

In the melee which the inventor of the phrase “cruisin’ for a bruisin'” may have had in mind, apart from the passengers fighting among themselves, security guards in the footage who were trying to restore order appear to be kicking some of the brawlers who were on the floor. Another security guard seems to be trying to knock a cell phone out of the hand of the passenger who is filming the chaos. See video embedded below.

The Daily Mail summarized what allegedly occurred on the Carnival cruise ship, adding that adult beverages were involved.

“Guests complained two groups of 30 warring passengers were engaging in multiple violent brawls. They said some of those fighting threatened to stab each other and throw people overboard. Witnesses were so frightened they barricaded themselves in their cabins to escape the ‘bloodbath.'”

Shocking video has emerged of the violent 'bloodbath' brawl aboard the Carnival Legend cruise ship. WATCH: https://t.co/PPin3lfBtk pic.twitter.com/Dm75qOmILn — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) February 16, 2018

In a statement, Carnival indicated that it was conducting an internal investigation in addition to the police investigation. An executive noted that the company abides by a zero-tolerance policy in connection with misbehavior that could endanger passengers or crew, and that in this incident, it had notified cops to remove a “large family group…that had been involved in violent and disruptive acts.” The spokeswoman conceded that ejecting a family from a cruise constitutes an unprecedented measure and only occurs as a last resort.

Another video purports to show the alleged offenders being removed from the Carnival ship on a police boat.

Separately, back in October 2015, several Carnival Cruise passengers on a Caribbean trip reportedly experienced a “meltdown” while standing in line for cheeseburgers and began brawling with each other.

As the Carnival Cruise Line brawl off the coast of Australia is a developing story, please check back for updates.