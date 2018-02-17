Khloe Kardashian Wears Tiny Red Dress In New Photo With Tristan Thompson On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looks amazing in new photo with Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian just posted a new photo of her with Tristan Thompson on Instagram. The 33-year-old reality star is wearing a tiny red dress and heels as she stands next to her man. The image appears to be a belated Valentine’s Day tribute with the red and white balloons behind them.

“‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before.’ Thank you my love,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in her caption to Tristan Thompson.

The last image that Khloe posted on her Instagram account that included Tristan Thompson was back on January 2 when the two were kissing. It’s been a while since her sweetheart has been seen on her page, so she thought it was time to show off her man again.

Kardashian opened up about what her sex life is like with Tristan since she’s been pregnant. Us Weekly highlighted what she wrote in a post on her Khloe With a K app on Friday. Khloe answered a fan’s question about what intimacy with her boyfriend is like while pregnant.

Khloe answered that she hears many women are “horny” while they’re expecting, but in her case it’s been “interesting.” She revealed that in the beginning of her pregnancy, sex was the same as it was before. However, it got more “uncomfortable” and “limiting” by her third trimester.

Khloe said Tristan, 26, has been “amazing” during this time and hasn’t made her feel any different.

Kardashian continued that it’s probably not easy for a man at this time when it comes to lovemaking. She shared that she gets uncomfortable and “insecure,” unable to move around the way she did before. She added that she feels “kind of useless” and has to “improvise” where she can. Her take on this is something most women can identify with. When you’re heavily pregnant, the body changes and you have to make adjustments with any physical activity — especially in situations of intimacy!

Khloe knew Tristan was the one for her because he was honest about his life. She wrote in a recent post that the two of them have the same beliefs when it comes to religion, children, and family.

Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of her bare baby bump and Tristan Thompson cradling it. She expressed her love for the father of her baby and was happy about God’s plan that they’re bringing a new life into the world.