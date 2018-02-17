Jennifer Lawrence Tells ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Her Comfort With On-Set Nudity Made Co-Stars Uncomfortable

The actress said her co-stars on the upcoming movie, 'Red Sparrow,' made sure she felt comfortable on set.

Jennifer Lawrence said she was once uncomfortable appearing nude in movies, but now she’s apparently a little too comfortable.

The actress opened up this week about appearing in some risqué scenes for the upcoming movie, Red Sparrow, where she plays a Russian spy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence said that her co-stars took efforts so that she wouldn’t feel uncomfortable being nude around them.

Then, she apparently took it a little too far.

“Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable,” Lawrence said. “Because I’d be like, ‘I don’t want the robe. I’m hot. I’m eating.’ Everybody’s like, ‘She needs to cover up.'”

That wasn’t always the case for Jennifer Lawrence. Back in 2015, she spoke about the discomfort she felt while filming a sex scene with actor Chris Pratt for the movie Passengers. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said she had to get “really, really drunk” to be able to go through with the scene and still felt a lot of anxiety and discomfort, especially given that Pratt was a married man at the time.

“And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,” she said. “And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mom, and I was like, ‘Will you just tell me it’s OK?’ It was just very vulnerable. And you don’t know what’s too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then … That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.”

It seems to make sense that Jennifer Lawrence would be growing more comfortable with herself on set, as she has often preached for greater acceptance of women, not only in her industry, but in all facets of society. In an interview with NYLON, Lawrence said she does find herself worrying about her appearance, but tries not to worry about staying overly thin or conforming to any unrealistic body standards.

“Every time a thought may cross my mind about what I’d like to maybe change about myself, I then think, ‘But would I really? Do I really not want to have a glass of wine at dinner? Would I really not want to eat carbs past 4 p.m.? Would I really want to put in the work to look like that?’ No. You can be a size zero, that’s cool. I’m going to stay at a size four and keep eating. So, I’m happy.”

Lawrence was also famous for being caught up in a large-scale nude photo leak during the summer of 2014, which left a number of privately taken photos on the internet. Lawrence was vocal against the leak, telling Vogue that she considered it a “sex crime.”

Those who want to see just how comfortable Jennifer Lawrence gets in Red Sparrow will only have a little longer to wait. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 2.