The son of Howie Long gives various examples of when 'Fox News' brought on other celebs to share pro-Trump views

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham told LeBron James and Kevin Durant to stick to sports when they expressed views on politics, including their thoughts that Donald Trump was a disappointment, but will she do the same to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who is calling her out as a hypocrite? Long is taking offense to the idea that Ingraham says that athletes need to stick to sports, and can’t share their views on politics or what’s going on in the country, especially since Fox News routinely brings on athletes and other celebrities to dish the political dirt, but only if they are in line with the Fox News political, right-wing agenda, which Long says, LeBron didn’t.

Fox News Laura Ingraham Said That LeBron James Needed To ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

Laura Ingraham took time out of her show on Fox News to tell LeBron James and Kevin Durant to stay in their lane after they were asked about their thoughts on politics and society on an ESPN radio show.

“You’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Laura Ingraham also called out the grammar and diction of LeBron James and Kevin Durant, calling it “unintelligible and ungrammatical,” and because there were some curse words, “R-rated.” Chris Long says you can’t have it both ways.

Chris Long used Twitter to brilliantly defend LeBron James against Fox News attack (by @JimmyTraina) https://t.co/HG11P4pRvL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles Chris Long Created A Collage Of Other Celebs Allowed To Have An Opinion On Fox News

But Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, son of NFL legend Howie Long, is not letting Laura Ingraham get by with dismissing LeBron James and Kevin Durant as “dumb jocks” who shouldn’t be able to share their opinions on anything but basketball, says the Washington Post. Chris Long posted photos of various athletes are other celebrities who have been invited onto Fox News to talk politics, including Caitlyn Jenner, Fabio, Chuck Norris, Jon Voight, Kid Rock, Bobby Knight, Ted Nugent, and Curt Schilling, all of whom share points of view and race that differ from LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Chris Long, who donated his 2017 salary to charity, and has spoken out against police brutality, wrote a response to the way LeBron James and Kevin Durant were dismissed by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Long says it’s unacceptable.

“The point is, what’s the prerequisite for who can talk politics? So, Fox News folks who agree with Laura … you okay with these segments? And if you reply, ‘stick to sports,’ you should probably tune out of Fox News because they’ve got karate guys talking climate change on there. (Which I’m cool with … it’s his right.) Unless it’s just about you needing to feel like you’ve got control of athletes like LeBron.”

On Twitter, someone commented that other news networks have agendas, but not Fox News. Long says that everyone has agendas and opinions, but why is the opinion of an actor or a singer ahead of some athletes?

“EVERYONE FOLLOWS AN AGENDA. The conversation pertains to shutting down athletes speaking on politics or social issues based on some lack of merit, yet giving Fabio a platform.”

Chris Long, who along with teammate Torrey Smith, is skipping the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the White House, thought it was out of bounds for Laura Ingraham to dismiss LeBron James’ opinions as ignorant.

Supporters Of Chris Long Helped Him Create A Page Of Fox News Celebrity Contributors

Many people who agreed with Chris Long helped him create his “Fox News Celebrity Collage” on his Twitter page.

“Don’t forget they had Joe Namath on to talk North Korea because of course.”

Supporters shared a photo of Gene Simmons talking about health care reform, Dog the Bounty Hunter talking about the fitness of Marco Rubio as a candidate, Ted Nugent weighing in on the alt-right marches in Charlottesville, Virginia, which happens to be the hometown of Chris Long, and basketball coach Bobby Knight talking about Donald Trump’s intellect, all on the Twitter page of Chris Long, and Long is retweeting like crazy.