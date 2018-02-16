Christina Aguilera Posts Provocative Bathtub Photos Ahead Of Announcing New Album

Christina Aguilera posts steamy photos of herself soaking in a bathtub. Is it about promoting a new album?

Christina Aguilera posted some provocative photos of herself soaking in a bathtub. The images on her account were shared with her 4.5 million followers on Thursday and is making many curious about what it means. She simply captioned the post, “xtina.” Is this any indication that the 37-year-old songstress is about to reveal a new album?

The images show Christina Aguilera in black-and-white images posing naked with smoldering expressions while in the bathtub. Her platinum blonde hair is wet and thrown back as she covers herself with suds. Her hands are strategically placed over her chest to keep things as modest as possible given the nature of the photographs.

EOnline writes that it feels like forever since Christina Aguilera has released an album and wonders if the bathtub photos on her Instagram account are any clue. In late January, Aguilera hinted that a new album is coming when she wrote in her Instagram story that the next album is “coming b**ches.”

Fans couldn’t help but probe the pop star for more information. One fan wants to know when the next album is; another was more blunt by writing, “WE NEED THE D**N ALBUM!” and two others just commented with “new album.”

People reports that Christina Aguilera informed her fans that the new album will be similar to her 2002 album, Stripped.

RUMOR: Christina Aguilera has recorded a new song titled “Feels So Good” that will be featured in the film ‘Life of the Party’ coming out in May 2018! | https://t.co/8qvDCRhF2l pic.twitter.com/xlQiq66W85 — Xtina | FOTP (@FOTPXtina) February 16, 2018

A rumor on the FOTP forum claims Christina will have a new song called “Feels So Good” in the upcoming film, Life of the Party that’s due out this May. A fan wrote that this should hold people over until she announces “something special very soon.”

Christina Aguilera hasn’t had a studio album released since Lotus in 2012. It was her seventh album that had the hit “Your Body” and a duet with Blake Shelton called “Just a Fool.”

Lotus reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and ended up being one of Aguilera’s lowest-selling records.

Christina Aguilera hasn’t been on-stage since the 2017 American Music Awards in which she paid tribute to Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of her film, The Bodyguard. Houston starred alongside Kevin Costner for the film that was released in 1992 and was comprised of some her biggest hits. Aguilera sang “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run To You,” and “I’m Every Woman” at the AMAs.