Kenya Moore Gets Fired, Replaced By Kim Zolciak For ‘RHOA’ Season 11, According To ‘Radar Online’

Kim Zolciak is reportedly replacing Kenya Moore on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Kenya Moore has reportedly gotten fired from her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new report, Bravo TV producers gave Moore the boot earlier this year after she failed to showcase her new marriage to Marc Daly on the 10th season of the long-running series. A short time later, Kim Zolciak was reportedly upgraded from her part-time position on Season 10 to a full-time position for Season 11.

“Kenya is not going to be back after she refused to let her husband be on the show,” an insider told Radar Online on February 16.

The source said that in addition to her secret wedding in June of last year, Moore infuriated producers of the reality show with her diva antics throughout the 10th season. Meanwhile, Zolciak appeared to have it out for Moore as well and blasted her marriage as “bulls**t” and “lies” on the show. She even said Daly didn’t actually exist.

In response to Zolciak’s comments about her super-private marriage, Moore asked why her co-star was so obsessed with her before questioning Zolciak’s own happiness with husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids.

Continuing on, the Radar Online source said that viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know Zolciak quite well after watching her for years on the show and on her own spinoff series, and producers know she will step it up and bring the drama better than someone new.

“Kim will easily step up the drama that Kenya refused to give,” the source added.

Although Zolciak wasn’t buying Moore’s marriage during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the couple appears to be quite happy together and recently traveled to Egypt in honor of Moore’s 47th birthday.

Zolciak starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta through the series’ fifth season before leaving the show to pursue a full-time role on her own spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy. Now, as Don’t Be Tardy continues to air its sixth season, Zolciak is reportedly set to return to her full-time role on the series that made her famous years ago.

To see more of Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.