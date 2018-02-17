Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Welcome Second Baby Girl, Give Her A Unique Name

Ellen DeGeneres named Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's first daughter.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their second daughter to the world. The baby girl’s first name is so unusual that her parents are the first celebrity couple to choose it for their child.

On Friday, a rep for Adam Levine confirmed that the 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman now has a third “she” to love. As reported by People Magazine, the man of the house became outnumbered three-to-one when his supermodel wife, 28-year-old Behati Prinsloo, gave girth to the couple’s second baby girl. So far, the only detail that Levine’s rep has shared about his daughter is her name, Gio Grace Levine.

According to Nameberry’s database of celebrity baby names, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are the first and only famous couple to name their daughter Gio. However, there are a few celebrity offspring with the name Gia, including actor Matt Damon’s 9-year-old daughter, and Extra host Mario Lopez’s 7-year-old daughter. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also has a daughter with a somewhat similar name, 3-year-old Giovanna.

Gio is an Italian name that means farmer, according to BabyCenter. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have not yet revealed why they chose the masculine moniker for their little girl, nor have they released a photo of her.

The couple also kept the first and middle names of their first daughter, one-year-old Dusty Rose Levine, short but sweet. However, according to Adam, naming his oldest child was no easy feat.

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Adam Levine has compared the challenge of choosing a baby name to trying to come up with a title for “the best song you’ve ever written in your life.” But luckily for Dusty and Gio’s musician father, he has a famous friend who is happy to help him and Behati Prinsloo name their children. As reported by E! News, Adam enlisted the aid of Ellen DeGeneres when he and Behati were trying to come up with a name for their first daughter.

During a November, 2016, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam recounted how he had asked Ellen for her opinion after picking out what he thought was the perfect moniker for his baby girl. According to the dad-to-be, brutally honest Ellen told him that she absolutely hated the “terrible name.” She disliked it so much that she provided him with a list of five different options, and Dusty was on that list. Adam immediately fell in love with the suggestion.

So far, Ellen DeGeneres has not revealed whether she had any role in naming Gio Grace Levine. However, shortly after Adam Levine announced that he and Behati Prinsloo were expecting another baby girl, he informed Ellen that she was going to be his baby name consultant again.

“Like it or not, you’re going to be involved with this next one, too,” he said.