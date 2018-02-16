Demi Lovato Stuns In Plunging V-Neck, Fans Go Crazy Over New Photo And Ticket Sales

Demi Lovato has shared a new photo with her Instagram followers, which has left thousands of them swooning. The new image was a part of the singer’s promotions for her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour.
Demi shared the photo late last night with her 65 million followers, which showcased the singer standing in front of a mirror wearing a dress with a deep plunging neckline. The navy blue dress was covered in white writing, but most of the words were not discernable.
Many Lovatics commented on the deep plunge in the post’s comment section which already has over 14,500 comments.
“Whoa, that dress though,” one fan commented.
“Looking hotter than ever Queen Demi,” another noted.
Lovatics weren’t the only ones who liked the photos, as several celebrities got in on the action. MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, both of whom often show love to many of Demi’s Instagram photos, liked the photo.
The provocative new photo is nothing new for Demi’s social media profiles, as she regularly shares glamorous and revealing photos. The singer recently shared a string of bathing suit photos and several where she donned white lingerie as she gazed into the camera.
Demi also shared the stunning new photo on Twitter, which was liked 25,000 times and had well over 4,000 re-tweets. European fans commented on the tweet with excitement for the tour, while also making sure to mention Demi’s killer outfit.
The new post let Demi’s European fans know that tickets were officially on sale for that particular leg of the tour. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Demi broke the news of her international tour on Monday and announced her South and Central American tour dates yesterday.
European fans wasted no time in scooping up their tickets, which are going fast. Fans are already reporting that all locations for the European tour are sold out.
The current tour dates for Demi’s entire tour can be found below:
- San Diego, California — February 26
- San Jose, California — February 28
- Los Angeles, California — March 2
- Las Vegas, Nevada — March 3
- Phoenix, Arizona — March 4
- Dallas, Texas — March 7
- Leyden Township, Illinois — March 9
- Hennepin County, Minnesota — March 10
- Detroit, Michigan — March 13
- Columbus, Ohio — March 14
- New York, New York — March 16
- Montreal, Quebec — March 17
- Toronto, Ontario — March 19
- Newark, New Jersey — March 21
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — March 23
- Washington, D.C. — March 24
- Suffolk County, Massachusetts — March 26
- Nashville, Tennessee — March 28
- Miami, Florid — March 30
- Tampa, Florida — March 31
- São Paulo, Brazil — April 15
- Recife, Brazil — April 17
- Fortaleza, Brazil— April 19
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — April 21
- Buenos Aires, Argentina — April 24
- Santiago, Chile — April 26
- Quito, Ecuador — April 28
- San Jose, Costa Rica — May 1
- Monterrey, Mexico — May 4
- Mexico City, Mexico — May 6
- Antwerp, Belgium — May 29
- Copenhagen, Denmark — May 30
- Oslo, Norway — June 1
- Stockholm, Sweden — June 2
- Paris, France — June 4
- Cologne, Germany — June 6
- Zurich, Switzerland — June 7
- London, United Kingdom — June 10
- Birmingham, United Kingdom — June 12
- Glasgow, United Kingdom — June 13
- Manchester, United Kingdom — June 16
- Amsterdam, Netherlands — June 18
- Barcelona, Spain — June 21
- Madrid, Spain — June 22
- Lisbon, Portugal — June 24
- Bologna, Italy — June 27