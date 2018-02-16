Demi Lovato Stuns In Plunging V-Neck, Fans Go Crazy Over New Photo And Ticket Sales

Demi announced that ticket sales were open for the European leg of her 'Tell Me You Love Me' world tour with a provocative new photo.

Demi Lovato has shared a new photo with her Instagram followers, which has left thousands of them swooning. The new image was a part of the singer’s promotions for her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour.

Demi shared the photo late last night with her 65 million followers, which showcased the singer standing in front of a mirror wearing a dress with a deep plunging neckline. The navy blue dress was covered in white writing, but most of the words were not discernable.

Many Lovatics commented on the deep plunge in the post’s comment section which already has over 14,500 comments.

“Whoa, that dress though,” one fan commented.

“Looking hotter than ever Queen Demi,” another noted.

Lovatics weren’t the only ones who liked the photos, as several celebrities got in on the action. MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, both of whom often show love to many of Demi’s Instagram photos, liked the photo.

The provocative new photo is nothing new for Demi’s social media profiles, as she regularly shares glamorous and revealing photos. The singer recently shared a string of bathing suit photos and several where she donned white lingerie as she gazed into the camera.

Demi also shared the stunning new photo on Twitter, which was liked 25,000 times and had well over 4,000 re-tweets. European fans commented on the tweet with excitement for the tour, while also making sure to mention Demi’s killer outfit.

The new post let Demi’s European fans know that tickets were officially on sale for that particular leg of the tour. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Demi broke the news of her international tour on Monday and announced her South and Central American tour dates yesterday.

Big news coming soon……. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

European fans wasted no time in scooping up their tickets, which are going fast. Fans are already reporting that all locations for the European tour are sold out.

The current tour dates for Demi’s entire tour can be found below: