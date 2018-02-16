‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis-Sharon Team Up, Cane And Lily Hear The Recording, And Hilary Pays!

What's going to happen Monday, February 19, on 'Young and the Restless'?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, February 19, reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) calls Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) a liar for her creepy claim about Christian’s paternity. Chelsea suggests that if she tells Nick (Joshua Morrow), she would be the one to break his heart. As the elevator opens, Nick is standing there. Chelsea complains that Phyllis is making more ridiculous accusations. Nick begs Phyllis to let this go for good.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) suggests having Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) on the show to talk about overcoming obstacles in their relationship. Devon (Bryton James) snaps that they had “vicious” obstacles in their path.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon arrives at Lily’s house the following morning and delivers a video to his sister. Devon feels this video will give her closure and help her repair her marriage even more. Later, Cane is furious at how out of control everything got with Juliet (Maur Allen), all over a lie. Cane worries that this video will be the only video Sam will have of his birth mother. Lily rants that it proves that Juliet was lying all along and Hilary knew it.

#YR CDN Recap: Hilary suffers the consequences of manipulating Juliet, Phyllis and Sharon work together… https://t.co/XSGRgyNqg5 pic.twitter.com/vaNhMkuQZr — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) February 16, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) discuss Noah’s (Robert Adamson) decision to leave Genoa City. Nick wished he would have given them time to get used to the idea first. Sharon points out that Nick let Chelsea talk him into eloping and wonders if Nick wanted to get married in the first place. Nick believes that Sharon is jealous, but she assures him she is not. Sharon thinks it’s strange how Chelsea proposed just after Phyllis accused her of theft. Nick wonders why Sharon believes Phyllis’ crazy theories. She asks him to meet her in the middle, because deep down he has to know Phyllis is, at the very least, partly right about Chelsea.

At the club, Hilary asks Chelsea to come on her show to clear her name. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she refuses, stating it was “Phyllis’ fake news.” Jack (Peter Bergman) approaches and congratulates Chelsea on her engagement. He asks what Phyllis’ accusations were, which Chelsea refused to say. Hilary gets a call from her doctor — she’s not pregnant.

Think the truth will come out? #YR pic.twitter.com/QxlvkUUQ6g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 16, 2018

At Jabot, Hilary and Jack discuss work, but Hilary breaks down about not being pregnant. She believes it may be a sign that a donor may not be the way to go. Jack asks her to list the qualities she is looking for in a man. He notes it sounds like Devon. He thinks she should talk to Devon about it and ask that, if he isn’t, perhaps he could be a donor.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea shows Nick an inspiration board of places to elope. Nick wonders why they have to rush to get hitched. They get into an argument when Chelsea becomes defensive. Chelsea has a compromise — they can get married in the summer, but they should adopt the boys immediately.

Chelsea covers her tracks, plus J.T. and Traci reminisce about Colleen. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZfaBx6glus #YR pic.twitter.com/Q2RUINhvJw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2018

Hilary informs Devon that every time she has said she’s over him, it was a lie. She admits she thinks about him all the time and believes he thinks of her, too. She offers him some champagne, but he “isn’t thirsty.” Hilary continues to open up until she sees Cane and Lily.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary tries to apologize, revealing that recording was “a lifetime ago.” Cane goes over everything that happened as a result of that stupid recording. Hilary points out that they are back together and happy. When she mentions Sam, Cane and Lily agree she will never see the youngster again.

Lily informs Hilary that she deserves every bad thing coming her way and suggests Devon break his contract with her. Of course, Devon wasn’t interested in doing that. Lily informs Devon that Hilary is his problem now. Hilary tells Devon she’s changed. Devon agrees she has but still has more work to do. He cannot even look at her.

Cane and Lily renew their wedding vows and Billy plans a romantic surprise. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HKiGBj2N1W #YR pic.twitter.com/eAL8gAP0AK — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 16, 2018

Back at Crimson Lights, Phyllis tells Sharon that she has proof that Chelsea is a thief. She said that she could not do anything about it, but maybe she could help. Sharon admits she is interested and leads Phyllis on the patio to talk.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis discloses what Chelsea told her about Christian’s paternity. Sharon flips out. She remembers how Chelsea trashed her when it came out that Sully was Christian. She realizes now that Chelsea knew then that he was not Nick’s son. Phyllis wants Sharon to get medical records of Christian. Sharon cannot wrap her mind around it. Phyllis and Sharon decide they need another DNA test to determine if Nick is Christian’s dad.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.