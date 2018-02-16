Both the dog and the seal got a Valentine's Day surprise

A woman walking on a beach in the United Kingdom was able to capture a rare moment between two unlikely friends. Wendy Pike pulled out her phone to capture the moment when a seal crawled out of the sea to share a kiss with a dog. Pike was walking along Scarborough Beach in Yorkshire, England, with her daughter, Trinity, 15, and their dog, Lula, when a seal came out of the North Sea to greet them and others, says UPI.

A Woman In Scarborough, England Caught The Quick Dog And Seal Kiss On The Beach

Pike says she was filming when the seal came face to face with another dog, a lab, and gave her a quick kiss before the dog continued her jaunt down the beach.

“I was so privileged to witness this beautiful connection between two magnificent creatures,” she said.

Wendy Pike shared the video of the seal and the dog on her Facebook page for the world to see.

Videos of unlikely animal friends continue to charm and amuse people around the world, especially when the animal connection seems natural and unprompted by any kind of human interaction. Last week, a woman in Missouri, Callie Schenker, arrived home to see a neighbor’s corgi jump on her pony and ride off. Schenker said she is certain that nobody would have believed her if she hadn’t captured the pairing on video to share on Facebook.

“I can’t make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends. I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!”

The corgi riding a pony was like something out of the children’s book, Corgiville Fair by Tasha Tudor.

Dogs And Seals Come From Similar Animal Families And Had A Casual Meeting On A U.K. Beach

Wendy Pike says that even though the encounter between a Labrador retriever walking the beach and a seal was brief, it was touching that the two were able to greet each other on the Scarborough Beach in North Yorks with no fussing at all, says SWNS. Pike says that her dog, Lula, a Great Dane, was also there, but walked right past the seal before the video was taken.

“It was such a beautiful moment and, despite walking my dog on the beach every day, one I have never seen before and one I imagine I will never see again. It wasn’t my dog that approached the seal, it was another dog who was also out on his morning walk. His owner was also enthralled. It was magnificent.”

Seals and dogs do have something in common, as they come from the same animal family called caniforms, which means “dog-like.”