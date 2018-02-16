Watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Players

The latest installment of the annual game features celebrities on Team Clippers going up against Team Lakers.

As part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, fans will get to watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 live streaming online and televised coverage Friday night. This year’s edition of the contest will feature teams named after the two NBA squads that call Staples Center home, as it will be Team Clippers taking on Team Lakers. Among the celebrities participating will be actors Nick Cannon and Jamie Foxx, hip-hop star Common, as well as former NBA players Nate Robinson, Tracy McGrady, and Paul Pierce. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including featured players, start time, and how to watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game live streaming online or via television.

As NBA.com website reported, this year’s celebrity coaches will include ESPN host Rachel Nichols for “Team Lakers,” and ESPN commentator Katie Nolan for “Team Clippers.” They won’t be without help, though, as Tracy McGrady and actor Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) will help out Nichols, while Common and Paul Pierce will help out Nolan from the sidelines. Each of their teams also includes 10 to 12 players consisting of athletes, actors, musicians, and media personalities. That will consist of former Celebrity Game MVPs Win Butler from the rock group Arcade Fire and actor/baller Brandon Armstrong.

The lineups have been receiving some updates as well, as hip-hop star Quavo from the group Migos and former MVP Justin Bieber were also recently added to the rosters.

Get ready, Los Angeles.@justinbieber is joining Team Lakers coached by @Rachel__Nichols in tomorrow's Celebrity All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/kM2PodfVwI — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2018

Team Lakers roster

Sterling Brim

Nick Cannon

Terence Crawford

Rachel DeMita

Jerry Ferrera

Marc Lasry

Tracy McGrady

Caleb McLaughlin

Candace Parker

Nate Robinson

Drew Scott

Kris Wu

Justin Bieber*

Team Clippers roster

Anthony Anderson

Brandon Armstrong

Miles Brown

Win Butler

Common

Andre de Grasse

Stefanie Dolson

Jamie Foxx

Paul Pierce

Dascha Polanco

Bubba Watson

Jason Williams

Quavo*

*denotes recent additions

The annual celebrity edition of the All-Star Game has been taking place since the 2003 All-Star Weekend. Amongst the legends to have played in the contest are actor and comedian Kevin Hart who has the most MVP awards in the history of the event. Hart captured four of those with his last arriving in 2015. Since then, Win Butler captured the 2016 MVP while Brandon Armstrong captured last year’s award. Fans will look to see if one of those two stars does it again, or a new celebrity takes home the trophy in a game that’s always entertaining to watch.

The 2018 edition of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game gets started at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers will be able to watch the live televised coverage of the game on their ESPN channel. Cable and satellite subscribers with ESPN as part of their channel packages should also be able to watch a live streaming feed by logging into the WatchESPN website or any compatible apps.

For those without ESPN, there are several channel streaming services to consider. One of those is Sling TV which is available for one week on a free trial offer. It includes ESPN and ESPN2, as well as WatchESPN access on its most basic channel lineup. Other subscription services which may offer ESPN and a free trial offer include PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.