Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Vengeance

Kim Kardashian Uses Valentine's Day to Distribute Vengeance Upon Her Haters

Valentine’s Day opened with a roar as Kim Kardashian unleashed some seemingly long past vengeance on a number of celebrity’s for various comments and or Kim’s interpretations of other people’s opinion. Sending one of her Kimoji Valentine perfume as a questionable gift. Some of the celebrity’s to have received such a gift are Taylor Swift, Bette Midler, Blac Chyna, Chloe Grace Moretz, Pink, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, and Wendy Williams. According to the NY Daily News, the reality star refers to these and more, as her haters.

Some of the comments, so far, upon receiving such a gift are firstly from Piers Morgan as seen in Express.

Piers said, “Proud and Humbled to be the only man to make @KimKardashian’s Valentine’s perfume hate list!”

It is no surprise that the reality star, Kim, has felt the calling to take another revealing selfie to post. Leaving Piers Morgan the window of opportunity to offer parental advice regarding the impression she is giving to the younger women that may be viewing her content. And reminding her that she is a mother now and perhaps her thoughts and ways she goes about things should be more reflective. Apparently Chloe Grace Moretz, Bette Midler and Pink had shared similar views in regard to Kim’s nude selfie as reported by Pop Sugar.

According to Billboard, Bette Midler comments, “If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera.”

When we look at the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim, it seems to have started back in 2009. Kayne West, Kardashian’s husband, alleges Taylor gained fame from him. According to NY Daily News, when Taylor Swift was announced at the MTV Video Music Award in 2009, Kayne had made the comment that Beyonce’ deserved to win it. Later the rapper, West, released his song, “Famous,” where he refers to Taylor and he may still have sex, because he made that bi**h famous.

As for Blac Chyna, she has decided to launch a lawsuit due to Kim’s nasty Valentine’s Day gift idea. Sources suggest that she refers to Kim as being a bully and used ‘Mean Girl’ tactics to increase her new product profile. According to, Radar, apparently there has been some hostility for some time coming from Kim and some of her family, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Getty Images / Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool

As reported by, People,the perfume Kim has launched for Valentine’s Day comes in three scents and are featured in three different colors. The “Bae” is in blue, the “Ride or Die” comes in purple, and the “BFF” is pink. The names of the recipients for her perfume were all hand written on three different colored post it notes with the assumption that the perfumes being sent correspond to color.

It is also curious that when Saint, Kim’s son, was selecting a scent for his sisters. As per Daily Mail, he picked BFF for North and Ride or Die for his baby sister, Chi. It is curious that he did not choose BAE.

Some of us may be asking what does Bae signify? It came from a song that Pharell Williams made using Bae as babe. It can be used to refer to a girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, lover and more. We should also disclose that the Danish word bae means poop.

Now to incorporate the millions that bought the Valentine perfume. Some of the buyers are seemingly happy with their purchases, and as seen in, Bravo TV, some are disappointed on the size and the packaging. They expected their perfume to come in the chocolate covered heart with the hammer, but we have to ask ourselves how that made the buyers that made the choice of purchasing the scent BAE feel. When making their innocent Valentine’s Day perfume selection of BAE and the connection with Kim’s hater recipients. All in the name of …..love or not?