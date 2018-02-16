Cardi B Loses Grammy and Makes History Anyway With Stunning Performance

Cardi B Shakes Off Loss of Grammy Award, Delivers Magnificent Performance

Electrifying musical sensation Cardi B has graced the Grammy’s of 2018 with her distinctive flair alongside Bruno Mars, a significant figure in his own right. Her allure has captured the attention and affection of the world, as well as a heap of controversy.

As the adulterous scandals of previous headlines marred her marriage plans, her extraordinary and riveting professional career continues to spike ever upwards. Cardi B continues to ensnare the world with her undeniably remarkable beauty and powerful, vigorous, and inspiring music.

Her sharp, edgy, and much-celebrated song, “Bodak Yellow” secured her much deserved fame and acclaim and was considered a possible key to a Grammy.

As it turned out, however, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” lost the Grammy to Kendrick Lamar’s song, “Humble” and according to Entertainment Tonight, both songs were nominated for Grammy’s for the Best Rap Performance as well as Best Rap Song categories respectively. Far from devastated, Cardi B will no doubt dig in and prepare to shock the world with something only her particular brand of genius could furnish. She will likely return stronger and even more fabulous than before.

Bruno Mars performed the remix of “Finesse” with Cardi B, making for an exhilarating and unique performance. Cardi B, augmented by Bruno Mars, delivered a stunning and vibrant performance that made the Grammy’s look like a mere backdrop. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she wore a jacket that matched her shorts with a uniquely styled crop top. Their performance was arguably the most memorable part of the Grammy’s this year. It left one salivating for more as their performance brought entertainment of a caliber unseen for far too long.

Despite losing the Grammy award itself, Cardi B’s magnificent Grammy performance was destined to outshine. Respected by many for her inspiring background as an up and coming star who launched from relative anonymity in the Bronx and into legend, she is one of the most unique musical artists on the market today. Cardi B continues to sustain both respect and adoration as she keeps her eye on the throne, and she is getting closer by the day. She commands the position of becoming the first female rapper to break the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Bruno Mars brought her an incredible opportunity when he tapped Cardi B for collaboration on the song, “Finesse,” which, according to Billboard, was a nod to the brilliant and iconic TV show, In Living Color.

Cardi B Backstage at Grammy Awards sporting In Living Color inspired outfit. Getty Images / Christopher Polk

In the end, it won’t be the loss of the Grammy that endures. Her performance in collaboration with Bruno Mars was so extraordinary, that it stands to remain at the forefront of the public imagination, and is one of the most memorable performances in years.