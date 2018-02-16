Melania And Donald Trump Keep Press Waiting Regarding Parkland Visit And Mar-A-Lago Trip Amid New Controversy

With Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal's shocking claims about an alleged nine-month affair with Donald Trump dropping on Friday, the press awaits Melania and Donald's Mar-a-Lago and Parkland travel plans.

First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to join Trump at Mar-a-Lago, reports the Palm Beach Post, for the holiday weekend. According to the Office of the Press Secretary, President Donald Trump is scheduled to take a trip to Palm Beach on Friday, February 16 after the president received his briefing in the Oval Office about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and signed the H.R. 582, Karis Law. With out-of-town White House reporters scheduled to take over at 1:30 p.m., President Trump and Melania were scheduled to be underway and en route to Joint Base Andrews, leaving the White House at 3 p.m. from the South Portico.

Trump planned to visit those affected by the tragedy in Parkland, which is a close drive to Mar-a-Lago, a planned trip for Trump, according to the Palm Beach Post. By 3:20 p.m., it should be “wheels up,” with the couple en route to West Palm Beach, Florida, landing at 5:40 p.m. at Palm Beach International Airport. However, questions have arisen from reporters waiting to clarify conflicts with that schedule published by the White House against plans that President Trump has published on Twitter.

As reported in the update titled “Subject: In-town Print Pool Report #1 – Stand by for Travel Updates,” Michael D. Shear, a White House Correspondent for the New York Times, wrote that Trump’s tweet about visiting the “bravest people on earth” in Florida conflicts with the schedule that the White House provided the public, which listed no public events scheduled for President Trump and Melania, save for the departures for Joint Base Andrews and Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport.

As seen in the below tweet published by President Trump, he wrote that he would be meeting with “people whose lives have been totally shattered.”

I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

As a result of that conflicting tweet, Shear requested an update about the president’s travel plans and asked whether President Trump was adding “something to his schedule related to the terrible shooting in Florida.” The White House told the reporter to stand by but didn’t offer additional updates. In the follow-up “Subject: In-town Travel Pool report #2 — Still awaiting travel update,” Shear noted that he was still awaiting updates from the White House on the president’s travel plans and any possible changes to President Trump’s schedule.

Shear was told to “stay tuned” by the White House’s press office.

Trump was married and Barron was a few months old, but he allegedly began a 9-month affair with ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal—which she later detailed in a document obtained by New Yorker. @RonanFarrow details how Trump’s allies tried to cover it up. https://t.co/k4UAXlMQfI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2018

The controversy notably comes amid Karen McDougal’s shocking assertions uncovered by the New Yorker.