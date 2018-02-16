‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Feb. 19-23: Billie’s Health Crisis, Maggie Leaves Victor, Fatal Hostage Situation

'DOOL' spoilers for February 19-23 reveal Billie is rushed to the hospital, Maggie ends up walking out on Victor after finding out the truth, a hostage situation turns deadly, and much more.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 19 reveal that the drama is going to intensify. Expect some interesting interactions between Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Abigail (Marci Miller); Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) walks out on Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston); a hostage situation turns deadly; Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) is rushed to the hospital, and more.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Stefan will see Abigail in a new light. After the conclusion of Friday’s installment, fans discovered that Abby was disguised as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). This puts a whole new spin on the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). It also makes fans wonder what is going on in Abigail’s mind and what exactly set her off.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will make a confession. He has some startling information to share with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) try to escape. At the same time, “Horita” will continue to get even closer.

DOOL spoilers for Tuesday reveal that a hostage situation will result in a death. It is unlikely that it is Will or Paul. Many fans are predicting that it isn’t a regular character that dies. However, when this happens, it could set off a chain of events that will put John and his loved ones in danger.

As for Steve, Kayla will try to keep a secret from him. However, it is only a matter of time before he finds out everything.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday tease that Maggie finds out about Victor and Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) plan. She thinks it is cruel what they are doing to Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva).

She Knows reported that fans can also expect Marlena to comfort John. He is riddled with guilt over what he was forced to do.

On Thursday’s episode, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will have a warm moment with Will Horton. However, other characters are filled with tension. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) lashes out at John. Due to his actions, Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) nearly loses her life. As for Maggie, she ends up leaving her husband after finding out about his latest plan.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday tease that Brady will make a confession to Eve. Meanwhile, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) finally finds out Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) secret.

Other DOOL spoilers reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will make a surprising move regarding Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). After finding out that Abby was disguised as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), fans are wondering what will happen next.

