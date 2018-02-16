‘RHOA’s’ Kim Zolciak Reveals That She Bought Bulletproof Backpacks For Her Kids After Florida School Shooting

Kim isn't the only one buying these potential lifesavers for kids.

Like many parents, RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann has taken to social media to express concern about the welfare of her children after the Florida school shooting earlier this week. An Instagram post from the reality TV star reveals that she’s bought bulletproof backpacks for her kids in response to the tragedy. Zolciak said she made the decision after asking her husband, Kroy, about their options for protecting their children.

“He said, “best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags” you know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all,” Zolciak wrote in the caption of the photo.

She also shared the brand of backpack she bought and that she purchased it on Amazon. The bag cost $114.29

According to the Cut, Kim isn’t the concerned parent who’s buying these bookbags for their children. The terrifying cell phone footage of the recent shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School has made these items seem like a viable option for keeping kids safe. It offers something they can hide behind during an active shooter situation at a school.

Yasir Sheikh, the president of Top Dog Security, the manufacturer of the brand Kim talked about in her Instagram post, told the Cut they started selling them about five years ago in the aftermath of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He says that bulletproof backpack sales have been steady since Sandy Hook and that they see an uptick in purchases every time there’s a mass shooting. Sometimes the sales spike is instantaneous and sometimes it takes a couple of days, but they always see an increase in sales after an incident like the Florida school shooting.

Comments on Kim’s post revealed mixed reactions to her decision to buy the bulletproof bookbags. But many seemed understanding, seeing it as one of the harsh realities of the modern world we live in.

“Wow that’s a great idea. From one mom to another, thank you for sharing!” one commenter wrote. “So sad that it’s come down to this. We shouldn’t be scared to send our children to school,” another Instagram user commented.

The shooting at the high-school in Parkland, Florida, is the 18th mass shooting to take place in the U.S in 2018, CNBC reports. This is more than double the amount recorded at the same time last year. Seventeen people were killed and 14 were injured. On Thursday, the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.