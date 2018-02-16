Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Allegedly ‘Communicate From Time To Time,’ Reports ‘Entertainment Tonight’

'Entertainment Tonight' is claiming that Jennifer and Brad allegedly 'still have each other's cell phone numbers.'

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have divorce in 2005, but in the wake of Jennifer’s recent separation from husband Justin Theroux, Entertainment Tonight is claiming that the twosome allegedly still have each other’s contact information and still communicate with one another on occasion.

The site is reporting following Theroux and Aniston’s big announcement on February 15 – just one day after Valentine’s Day – which confirmed that they had officially separated, that Jennifer and Brad have actually stayed on friendly terms since they divorced around 13 years ago.

“They have each other’s cell phone numbers and communicate from time to time,” a source alleged to the site this week of the former couple’s supposed friendship after their much-beloved romance.

The insider also noted that the two speaking “is nothing new” and wasn’t brought about by any marriage drama between either Jennifer and Justin or Brad and Angelina Jolie (who announced their separation in 2016).

“Jen and him [Brad] have remained friendly,” the insider then continued of the former married couple, who fans dubbed “Bennifer” when they first started dating back in 1998.

But while many have already been getting pretty excited when suggesting that Jennifer and Brad could reconcile now that both are single again for the first time since they announced their divorce, the fact that they two are reportedly still in occasional contact doesn’t actually mean that they’re together romantically.

According to ET’s insider, despite fans pleading on social media for them to reconcile in the wake of the news that Aniston and Theroux separated last year, the former couple are “absolutely not together” right now.

But for those willing Pitt and his former wife to officially reunite, the site claimed that the insider close to the duo suggested a reunion could potentially be a possibility.

The site’s inside source replied that “you can’t predict the future” when quizzed about a potential reconciliation somewhere down the line.

E! News also alleged last year, almost a year prior to Jennifer and Justin’s split, that the two still had a “friendly” relationship but described it at the time as being “limited.”

Notably, neither Aniston nor Pitt has confirmed reports claiming they’re still in touch with one another following their divorce, nor have they responded to the widespread frenzy on social media urging them to get back together.

Aniston did, however, speak about her ex-husband in a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

She claimed at the time that she and Pitt were not in daily contact with one another but did not clarify if she still has his cell phone number or if they speak sporadically.

“We’re not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other,” she said of her relationship with Pitt almost three years ago. “Nobody did anything wrong… It was just like, sometimes things [happen].”

Jennifer and Justin confirmed their split on February 15 in a joint statement.

The former couple revealed that they had decided to separate last year and claimed that the decision to split was “mutual and lovingly made” together.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” Aniston and Theroux continued, according to People.