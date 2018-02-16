WWE News: Rey Mysterio Vs. AJ Styles Dream Match Teased By WWE

WWE may be setting up the fans for the dream match they want to see.

Just weeks after his surprise appearance, a Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles dream match has recently been suggested by WWE. The surprising return of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble 2018 match set off quick rumors that he was back again. However, so far it’s been a one-time appearance, and WWE fans have not seen or heard from Mysterio since. Now it seems that WWE is teasing the idea of Mysterio working in WWE and battling one of the all-time greats.

A recent WWE Fantasy Warfare video clip poses the question of what might happen if Rey Mysterio and the WWE Champion AJ Styles clashed. The video mainly shows highlight clips with sound bites from both Mysterio and Styles’ video reels. WWE has even edited their own video to appear that the two are cutting a promo face-to-face inside the WWE ring. AJ Styles boasts that he’s held down SmackDown Live since Mysterio’s been gone. Mysterio tells Styles he’s yet to truly earn respect, but he would if he can beat him one-on-one. Mysterio then vows he’ll do whatever it takes to win, and the clip ends with fans cheering and a graphic of Styles vs. Mysterio similar to pay-per-view or WWE Raw match images.

WWE has teased a Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles match which fans are hoping will come in the future. WWE

As of right now, that match won’t be happening anytime soon. Styles has a Fatal 5-Way booked for the Fastlane pay-per-view. Should he win that, the latest Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura has already named him as his opponent for WrestleMania 34. That means Mysterio would have to wait for a future episode of SmackDown Live or a pay-per-view in which he would battle AJ Styles in the ring. Of course, Mysterio also needs to be working with the WWE to do that, and there’s no indication yet of a deal or any plans by the company.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mysterio had been in negotiations with WWE’s competitor TNA/GFW but that the possible signing fell through. Since then, Mysterio made that surprise return to the WWE ring for the Royal Rumble weeks ago. His friend Konan, also a former member of the WWE and WCW, indicated that Mysterio could return this year or by 2019, but not on a full-time basis.

Being full-time wouldn’t matter too much to create the atmosphere for a Styles vs. Mysterio clash, as fans have seen that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar works far from a full-time schedule. The Undertaker makes occasional appearances ahead of his pay-per-view appearances. Even John Cena has become less visible, giving those “can’t see him” jokes new life. Basically, matches can be promoted via recorded segments such as sit-down or “live via satellite” interviews.

While the latest tease of an AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio dream match is tantalizing but would probably be months away. The latest video tease may also be WWE’s way of trying to encourage Mysterio to get on board for a final run with the company.