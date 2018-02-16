‘GTA Online’ Offers Players Free Money For Logging In, Rebates For Spending

Log in before February 26 for $250,000 in free in-game cash.

Rockstar Games is giving players on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One another stimulus of cash for the 2018 tax season. Players can sign in to the online option of Grand Theft Auto V now to receive a free deposit into their Maze Bank accounts in the future. A deposit of $250,000 in GTA Online cash will be given to those who log in before February 26.

Additionally, any in-game cash spent before February 26 is eligible for a 10 percent rebate. Any GTA Online cash used to purchase cars, planes, boats, and buildings will refund 10 percent back to players’ bank accounts up to a total of $1 million. All purchases are eligible for a 10 percent rebate before the cutoff date. Both the stimulus and any rebate cash will be delivered between February 27 and March 6 according to the official site.

There is still time to enjoy the Valentine’s Day festivities in GTA Online, too. Until February 19, some Adversary Modes offer double RP and cash. Check out the Till Death Do Us Part, Slasher, Resurrection, Deadline, and Lost vs. Damned modes for extra rewards. The current promotion on select vehicles, Valentine’s clothing, and more are also active until February 19. Buildings that can hold 10 cars are 25 percent off alongside a similar discount on executive offices. Seven vehicles, listed on the Rockstar Games website, are 25 to 35 percent off.

Rockstar Games

GTA Online often updates with new vehicles, properties, and modes. The latest major update released in December 2017 and added a new heist to the online mode. As the Inquisitr reported, The Doomsday Heist update introduced a three-act mission that can be completed in groups of two to four players. The update also added the new Facility property which lets owners fire powerful cannons at other players for a hefty sum of in-game cash.

The tax stimulus is a regular offering in the open-world shooter each year. Players can expect more modes and new items in the game with future updates. Regular promotions and events are a regular occurrence, too. New patches generally contain a new property to purchase that offers new missions. More vehicles, clothes, and more are added to GTA Online in updates as well.