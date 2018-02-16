Carrie Underwood Could Debut Injured Face at ACM Awards in April

Underwood has attended the ACM Awards almost every year -- but will she make an appearance in April?

Carrie Underwood fans are still hoping that the country music star will start to feel more confident about her “different” look following an accident that caused a severe injury to her face. Underwood hasn’t uploaded any pictures of her face since she fell on the front stairs of her home. The accident happened back in November, leaving Underwood with a broken wrist and a gash on her face that required about 50 stitches.

Now, there is speculation that Underwood will make her first public appearance since her accident on April 15., the date of the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas.

“The 53rd ACM Awards, honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more to be announced in the coming months,” the official website for the ACMAs reads. Underwood, who has been nominated for several awards over the years, is expected to attend the event since she has attended in years’ past.

Last year, Underwood was nominated for Entertainer of the Year (she lost to Jason Aldean) and Female Vocalist of the Year (she lost to Miranda Lambert). Not only did she attend the event in 2017, but she also performed.

The photo below is of Underwood’s performance at the 52nd annual ACM Awards last year.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Social media users have already been speculating about an Underwood appearance — and hoping that she pulls out a win if she’s nominated. Many of those people are hoping that Underwood is recognized with an award this year since she fell short in 2017.

“Carrie Underwood deserved to win Entertainer of the Year at BOTH the CMA Awards & the ACM Awards last year,” wrote one Twitter user.

Underwood hasn’t confirmed whether or not she will attend this year’s event.

Interestingly, a source recently told Hollywood Life that Underwood wouldn’t be making a public appearance until much later in the year. That unnamed source told the outlet that Underwood wasn’t feeling ready to step into the spotlight — and that she wasn’t looking to step back into the spotlight until sometime in October — just in time for the CMAs, which she has co-hosted with Brad Paisley since 2008.

Fans are hoping that Underwood feels confident enough to step back into the spotlight before the end of the year, however. Some have been posting comments on her Instagram photos, letting her know that she is missed.

“No Valentines selfie of you and Mike. Aww miss you guys,” wrote one Instagram user on February 15.