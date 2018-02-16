Adam Levine Suggests He Wasn’t Always Comfortable With Miley Cyrus On ‘The Voice’ In ‘Parade’ Interview

Adam Levine says 'The Voice' Season 14 coaches "were all really comfortable this time around" in a new interview with 'Parade.'

Adam Levine may be throwing just a little shade at last season’s coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson as Kelly Clarkson joins Season 14 of The Voice. The Maroon 5 lead singer appeared to suggest that he may not have been the most comfortable when Miley and Jennifer appeared on the show last year, as he told Parade that the coaches “immediately bonded” this time around.

Speaking to Parade in a new interview, Levine didn’t mention Cyrus or Hudson by name but said while welcoming Kelly to the coaching panel this year that everyone felt more “comfortable” when they began filming for Season 14 last year.

“This time around we were all really comfortable,” Adam said, seemingly referring to Season 13 where Miley and Jennifer joined the team as coaches as he suggested that he may not always have been the most comfortable while filming with the duo despite the group having pretty good chemistry on-screen.

He then went on to describe why the current coaching line-up is one of the best yet, “We all knew each other. We immediately bonded” and gushed of Kelly, “She’s amazing. love working with her. I always thought she would be great for the show.”

Notably, Miley was a coach on seasons 11 and 13, the former of which she appeared on alongside Alicia Keys, while Jennifer made her debut on Season 13 last year.

It was widely reported that Levine and Cyrus didn’t exactly always see eye to eye on the set as they filmed together. Us Weekly alleged as they began filming for Season 11 that the two had “butt heads” while filming the blind audition rounds in 2016 and also “found each other annoying.”

Radar Online also purported to a “feud” after Miley first joined the show, claiming that the two were supposedly caught up in some drama on the set when the former Hannah Montana actress first joined the series as a coach.

Alicia, who’s appeared on the show alongside Blake and Adam with both Miley and Gwen Stefani, also chimed in on Clarkson joining her as a coach on The Voice, telling Parade that the “Breakaway” singer “adds such a fantastic nature to the four of us.”

While Levine didn’t confirm if he was, in fact, throwing just a little shade at his former co-stars by suggesting he wasn’t always the most “comfortable” while filming with them, there’s no doubting that Cyrus hasn’t exactly shied away from poking a little fun at The Voice clan recently.

Earlier this week, Miley – who confirmed last year that she was “done” with The Voice, at least for now – took a jab at both Adam and Blake on social media as she left two pretty shady comments on new photos of the long-time coaches NBC uploaded to the show’s official Instagram page.

Commenting on one new promo photo of Levine that showed him sporting a mustache alongside the caption, “You know you missed him. #TheVoice,” Cyrus wrote in reply, “But didn’t miss the ‘stache.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

On another photo uploaded to The Voice’s Instagram which featured Blake sitting on a chair, Miley commented, “Ew lol.”

Fans then questioned on the social media site if the star was hinting at issues with Adam and Blake after leaving the NBC series last year.

She didn’t directly respond to the questions from fans on Instagram, though it seems as though her comments about Adam and Blake did appear to be all in good fun.

The Voice Season 14 will premiere on NBC with a two-hour show on February 26.