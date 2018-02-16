WWE Rumors: Former World Champion To Return To ‘Raw’ On Monday, According To ‘PWInsider’

A former wrestling champion and WWE Hall of Fame member may make an appearance on 'Raw,' according to 'PWInsider.'

There are always WWE rumors involving potential superstar returns or appearances on Raw, and another has popped up, according to PWInsider. A former world champion of wrestling and member of the WWE’s Hall of Fame Class may be showing up on the next Raw after missing the big 25th-anniversary episode. Here’s the latest on which wrestling superstar fans might see make a special appearance on this coming Monday’s episode of the show.

As recently reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is expected to appear on this Monday’s new episode of WWE Raw. The latest installment of Raw is scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, but the report adds there is no current indication of what the plan will be for DDP’s involvement in the show.

Page was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame just last year, so it’s possible he could have an angle involving another Hall of Fame announcement for this year’s Class of 2018. So far, Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Ivory have been announced as inductees. Page has worked several matches within the past three years, as he’s appeared in the 2015 Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant and also in WrestleMania 32’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Wrestling superstar Diamond Dallas Page at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. WWE

There had previously been some rumors and speculation that this year’s edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania will be pushed more than usual. The reasoning is that it is happening just a few days before the release of an HBO Sports documentary about Andre the Giant. It’s entirely possible that Diamond Dallas Page will cut a promo on the big match and what it meant to him to compete in it.

Page was not featured amongst the legends on the WWE Raw 25th-anniversary episode, although fans may not consider him an integral part of Raw over the years. However, Paige was certainly a major component in the battle that existed between WCW and WWE back in the day.

The former WCW World Champion is also good friends with Bill Goldberg. It’s still speculation, but it’s possible his angle may involve talking up this year’s Hall of Fame inductee. That could also help to create an angle where Paul Heyman uses it to boast that Goldberg lost his last match to current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.