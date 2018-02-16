Duggar Fan Blog, ‘Keeping Up with Fundies,’ Speculates On Sibling Rivalry Over Pregnancy

A fan suggests that the Duggar girls might get jealous of one another depending on how quickly they get pregnant.

In the Duggar family, almost all of the adult children who have gotten married were expecting a child almost immediately. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were the only ones to break the chain, instead, waiting about a year before becoming pregnant with their first child.

The Duggar family is part of a movement known as the Quiverfull movement, where families are encouraged to have as many children as humanly possible. This notion, along with discouraging birth control and forcing couples to wait to even kiss until marriage often leads to pregnancies occurring almost immediately. There has also been speculation that the Duggar family times weddings with the bride’s ovulation schedule to make sure she does get pregnant almost immediately.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth got pregnant almost immediately after she got married, though some still cling to the notion that she may have conceived before marriage. However, a fan wrote into the Duggar blog “Keeping Up with Fundies” speculating on sibling rivalry because Joy-Anna was able to get pregnant so quickly.

Jill Duggar Dillard has had difficult births with both of her sons, Israel and Samuel, which resulted in C-sections instead of home births as the Duggar family favors. As such, fans wondered if perhaps Jill was jealous of Joy-Anna for getting pregnant almost immediately after her wedding, maybe even on her wedding night.

The owner of the Duggar family blog said she doubted this was the case, mainly since Jill and Joy-Anna have always been relatively close with each other. Still, there were rumors previously that Jill Duggar Dillard did become jealous of her sister, Jessa because Jessa was able to deliver both of her sons at home relatively easily. Jessa did, however, have to go to the hospital following the birth of her first son, Spurgeon, because of complications that made her bleed more than she should have.

However, it is possible that the Duggar daughters do have sibling rivalries surrounding getting pregnant, as it is the one thing they are expected to do in life. Those who have left the Duggar’s church have spoken out stating that being a mother and wife is the only thing many from that church know how to do.