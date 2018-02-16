Jessa Duggar Seewald Seemingly Spotted Wearing Pants In An Instagram Video

Although the Duggar daughter's pants are not as overt as her other sisters, fan blogs are still praising her for the choice.

It looks like Jessa Duggar Seewald is the latest in a line of Duggar women to start wearing pants. It was previously rumored that the mother-of-two had donned pants during an outing to Silver Dollar City, but it seems she has posted proof that she is wearing pants when she’s not on camera.

The Duggar women grew up not being allowed to wear pants at all because they are “not modest” for women. Initially, the Duggar boys were not allowed to wear shorts either, but it seems the family has loosened up on some of the rules in recent years.

However, the family still doesn’t allow their daughters at home to wear pants, but Jinger Duggar Vuolo almost broke the Internet when she started wearing them after she married Jeremy Vuolo.

Jill Duggar Dillard also started wearing pants just a few months ago. She was first spotted by a fan at Silver Dollar City wearing a t-shirt and jeans, and fans went crazy. She was later spotted on her husband Derick’s Instagram wearing pants, with him stating he was proud of his wife for doing so.

It has not escaped fan’s notice that Jessa Duggar Seewald also seems to be wearing pants in her latest Instagram video.

A boy and his car. ???????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 13, 2018 at 2:05pm PST

The Duggar daughter is seen in the video videotaping her youngest son, Henry, as he plays with one of his toy cars. The reality TV star’s legs are seen for a brief moment as she bends down to pick it up for him, and it appears she is wearing jeans instead of her usual long skirts.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has previously traveled around to various churches to discuss modesty. However, some Christians who are even more conservative than the Duggar family said that it didn’t seem like Jessa was all that modest. Some complained about her “tight” shirts and not covering her hair.

It has long been speculated that Jessa Duggar Seewald or Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth would be the next Duggar daughter to wear pants, and it seems the prediction was correct.