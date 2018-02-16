Roseanne Barr Says Comedians Are ‘Lucky’ To Have Trump As President, Says He’s Great For The Comedy Industry

The comedian also talked about how she believes the Hillary Clinton campaign failed.

Roseanne Barr may be the last person you would expect to have good things to say about Donald Trump, but in at least one area she thinks he’s top-notch: he’s given the comedy industry an inexhaustible well of material.

As the Daily Caller reports, Roseanne stopped by ABC’s 20/20 on Thursday to talk about the upcoming revival of her show and, in particular, its relevance in the Trump era.

First and foremost, she says, Trump has been nothing short of a godsend to the comedy industry.

“Trump offended half of America and she [Hillary Clinton] offended the other half, so that’s great for sitcoms. It’s great for comedy. We’re lucky to have him as a president, it’s great for comedy.”

She also thinks that Trump captured the zeitgeist of working-class America, appealing to blue-collar voters who may have felt left behind by Washington. Last month, during the Television Critics’ Association Winter Press Tour, Roseanne noted that she herself always tried to represent the realities of working-class American — even if those realities weren’t always pleasant to talk about. For these reasons, she says, she believes that her show is more relevant than ever in the Trump administration.

“In The Rosanne Show, I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in… It was working-class people who elected Trump, so I felt like that was very real and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.”

She also said that Trump did some things right during the campaign. Specifically, Trump honed in on jobs, jobs, and jobs — something that working-class Americans value over esoteric foreign policy issues that Hillary Clinton seemed to deem important.

“He [Trump] did talked about jobs. That’s what you need to do if you want working people to vote for you… Not Syrian airspace. I don’t think Hillary talked about jobs much. She was always just talking about Syrian airspace. I mean do you think people in America care?”

Roseanne has already said that her character on the show’s revival, Roseanne Conner, will be a Trump supporter. Back on January 11, the Washington Post reported that Trump just made sense for the blue-collar Conner family.

“It’s just realistic.”

As for Roseanne herself (and not her character), she’s actually been embraced by Trump supporters for tweets and statements that seem to indicate she’s on the 45th president’s side. She’s been more than happy to drag liberals online and has even promoted conspiracy theories about Seth Rich and Pizzagate, among other things.

In fact, she’s been all over the place, politically. In 2011, for example, she supported the Occupy Wall Street movement, and even ran for the Green Party nomination for president, losing out to Jill Stein. However, she also admitted that she voted for Donald Trump.

Roseanne said that it’s impossible to put her into a box, politically.

“I’m not a Liberal, I’m a radical & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment.”

The Roseanne revival returns to ABC on March 27.