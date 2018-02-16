The 'Cosmopolis' actor said he had a 'great time' doing the vampire-themed series.

Robert Pattinson is, undeniably, one of the most popular actors of his generation. The 31-year-old English actor has appeared in various movies already. However, Robert only became a household name after he was paired with Kristen Stewart in the Twilight saga.

The vampire-themed series effortlessly caught the hearts of many, especially with the effective on-screen chemistry of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. However, the ex-fiancé of FKA Twigs has previously divulged that he does not want to do another film series after Twilight. This is despite the very fact that the franchise, which was based on the novels of Stephenie Meyer, helped him earn millions of dollars.

During a promo event for his new movie titled Damsel, Robert Pattinson has shared his experience doing Twilight. Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend said he had a “great time” portraying Edward Cullen, Variety shared. The actor also revealed the main reason why he is “a little cautious” about doing big-budget franchises in the future.

“I’ve not had a bad experience on any film I’ve done, maybe one. The only reason I’m a little cautious about big franchise films is that you can’t make them R rated.”

Robert Pattinson said it is hard to work in big-budget productions since more people are involved. In other words, the artists have a lot of personalities to please and impress.

“If you keep a budget contained, if people think they can get their money back, you can experiment more,” the Twilight star continued.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation claiming that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are already planning for their reunion project. Rumors suggest that the Twilight stars are brewing something for their avid followers. There were even rumors saying that their new film is going to be “edgy” and their roles would be different from their previous characters as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

???? Fans spotted Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart hanging out in Los Angeles! ???? https://t.co/WBr9AOkPDd — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 13, 2018

Adding fuel to the fire are recent reports stating Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were spotted hanging out together again. Elle shared that a fan of the former Twilight stars claimed she saw Robert and Kristen in a bar in Los Angeles.

“Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies,” Leah Cordova shared on Twitter.

Exciting things happen when you play A24 Bingo #TheLighthouse https://t.co/E3MCZJy6av — A24 (@A24) February 16, 2018

Because of this, devoted supporters of the couple could not help but wonder if Robert and Kristen are really reuniting in a new film. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the two former Twilight stars has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, fans should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart!