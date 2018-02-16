Blake Lively Opens Up About Her 61lb Weight Loss, Says She’s ‘Very Proud’

It took the actress 14 months to lose all of the weight, and she says she went 'slow and steady.'

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blake Lively recently stunned her Instagram followers by showing off her 61-pound weight loss following the birth of her daughter, Ines. The actress and mother of two recently opened up about her incredible journey, stating she couldn’t be more proud of herself for getting there.

Blake Lively emphasized that the entire journey took her 14 months, and there was no magic pill to help her get rid of the weight she’d gained when pregnant with her second daughter.

She recently told ET that although she was proud of her accomplishment, she does want new moms to know that the process isn’t quick and they need to know there is no quick fix.

Blake Lively also told new moms that if losing weight isn’t their priority, they shouldn’t feel bad about themselves, as having a baby does change your body. She said some moms never want to lose the weight, and that’s totally fine. But for her, it was a priority, mainly because her acting career relies on her trim figure.

She also stated that in the beginning, she was able to hide a lot of the weight gain with Spanx and girdles, but at the end of the day, she knew she was 61 pounds over her normal weight.

The star is currently filming The Rhythm Section, though filming was postponed due to the fact that Blake had hurt her hand performing a stunt. She is waiting to recover and then will pick up where they left off in June.

Emily Blunt told Blake Lively at New York Fashion Week that her weight loss inspired her and she was ready to hit the gym herself. But according to Blake, losing the weight does take a lot of work, but for some people, the weight falls off pretty easily.

The mom of two has an older daughter, James, with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The pair is not often seen out with their children, but they did make an appearance in 2016 right after Ines was born to promote the film Deadpool. Although Blake Lively has lost 61 pounds since then, she still looked fairly slim for a woman who had just had a baby three months earlier.