‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Split Personality Storyline Confirmed

'DOOL' viewers are about to meet Abigail's alter-ego.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will soon have one of the biggest storylines the show has seen in the past few years. The fan-favorite character’s mental illness will come back into play in a very different way than before, and the results will be shocking.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, a huge Days of our Lives reveal is coming. Fans of the NBC soap opera will soon learn that it was Abigail who killed Andre DiMera and that she did so while behaving like someone else. Abby has a personality disorder that causes her to change into the personality of someone else, and her alter ego is a dark and twisted woman named Gabby, not to be confused with Abigail’s friend, Gabi Hernandez, who is currently being blamed for Andre’s murder.

The report revealed that Stefan would be the first to find out about Abigail’s problem. He’ll enter the DiMera mansion and see a woman with dark hair standing there. He’ll believe that the woman is Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and demand that she turn around. However, Stefan will be stunned when she does, and he sees that it is Abigail in a dark wig. Stefan will be very confused about what is going on, especially when he sees Abby with the top of Tony’s urn, the piece of the murder weapon that the police can’t find.

Days of our Lives fans will see that Abigail’s alter ego, Gabby, is trying to frame Stefan for Andre’s murder, and when she’s caught, she’ll try to use her sexuality as well as threaten him to get what she wants. Stefan will find “Gabby” to be much darker and Abigail, and by the next morning when Abby wakes up she will have no memory of the encounter.

Stefan will be interested to see what Abigail has to say about what’s happened, and when he asks if she’s okay, Days of our Lives fans will see Chad get angry. Abigail will leave the house with Thomas and Stefan will eventually catch up to her. She will be completely clueless about what he’s talking about, and will then accuse Stefan of playing mind games because he is the person who killed Andre. When the pressure starts to build, Abby will turn into Gabby again and surprise Stefan in his bedroom. She’ll try to seduce him, but he’ll resist. However, Chad could come in and catch them together, which could end up being the cliffhanger for the week.

