Kylie Jenner Reportedly Overwhelmed With Motherhood, Baby Daddy Slacks Off, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The first time mom isn't finding motherhood as glamorous as she once thought.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly finding motherhood a lot more challenging than she initially thought, according to Radar Online. The mother of Stormi Webster may have almost broken the Internet with her first photo of her baby girl, but things aren’t as peachy behind the scenes according to the outlet.

According to an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner doesn’t know who to turn to as her family is always busy and Travis is in and out of Stormi’s life.

It was previously reported that Kylie Jenner had turned to her ex, Tyga, and hoped that the pair might one day be able to reconcile.

The insider also stated that despite previous reports to the contrary, Kylie Jenner isn’t the “hands-on” mom she hoped to be. Instead, the young mother is preoccupied with going to the gym and trying to lose the baby weight instead of taking care of her daughter. She reportedly hates changing diapers and tells her nannies to take care of Stormi when she doesn’t feel like comforting her crying daughter. The reality star has supposedly told friends that she’s never having a baby ever again and that Stormi is going to be the very last child she will raise.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul was allegedly mortified by the weight she gained during her pregnancy, though it appears she didn’t gain as much as reported in the tabloids. However, this was supposedly one of the reasons she stayed in hiding while she was pregnant with Stormi.

The insider also revealed to Radar Online that Travis Scott has been slacking off when it comes to his fatherly duties, and even though he has been seen around town since Stormi’s birth. However, reports on whether or not Travis is in Kylie and Stormi’s life seem to be conflicting, as some state that he is always by Stormi’s side, while others say that he is already partying and having fun.

Travis Scott was also spotted at an LA strip club when Kylie Jenner was almost nine months pregnant, which doesn’t help the rumors that he’s not as committed to Kylie and Stormi as perhaps he should be.