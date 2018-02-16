Presidents Day Post Office Hours: Is There Mail Delivery Monday? What About UPS And FedEx?

Monday, February 19 is the third federal holiday of 2018, but not everything will be closed.

Is the post office open on Presidents Day? Will the USPS, FedEx, and UPS deliver mail and packages on Monday, February 19? There is always some confusion about what’s open and what’s closed on federal holidays, including Washington’s Birthday, widely known as Presidents Day.

It’s a long weekend for many people across the United States, but that doesn’t mean everything will be closed all three days. And yes, the post office will be open regular business hours on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17. If you are expecting a package from Amazon on Sunday, U.S. Postal Service trucks will be on the road making scheduled deliveries.

Presidents Day Mail Delivery Schedule

Although mail will be delivered on Friday and Saturday, and Amazon packages scheduled for delivery on Sunday will happen barring any delays, Monday is a different story.

All post office locations are closed for the Presidents Day holiday. That means no mail delivery to homes and businesses. If you need to ship a package or send out bills or other mail pieces, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday, February 20 when the USPS will re-open for business.

Presidents Day is the third federal holiday of 2018, but it’s not the last. According to the United States Postal Service, all USPS locations across the country will shut their doors on seven more holidays this year, including Memorial Day (May 28), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (September 3), Columbus Day (October 8), Veterans Day (November 12), Thanksgiving (November 22), and Christmas (December 25).

If you need stamps and can’t wait until Tuesday to buy them, many convenience stores and supermarkets sell books of stamps. Keep in mind, any mail you place in a blue USPS collection box on Presidents Day will not be processed through the mail system until Tuesday, February 20.

Will UPS And FedEx Be Closed On Presidents Day?

400tmax / iStock Photo

Although the post office will be closed on Presidents Day, there’s a good chance you will see both FedEx and UPS trucks on the road on Monday. Both delivery companies are closed on a number of federal holidays, but they are open for business on Monday.

Unlike the USPS, both FedEx and UPS’s holiday schedules indicate that they are open on three federal holidays. In addition to Presidents Day, package deliveries are made on Martin Luther King Day and Columbus Day every year. There are no deliveries made on the remaining seven federal holidays, with the exception of UPS Express Critical and FedEx Express Critical services.