Mother Of Florida School Shooting Victim Tells Trump: ‘Barron Goes To School, Let’s Protect Barron’

Lori Alhadeff is the mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The mother of one of the victims of the Florida school shooting invoked Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, in her plea for the president to take action on gun control, Mediaite is reporting.

Lori Alhadeff and her husband, Ilan Alhadeff, are the parents of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who is one of the 17 victims of the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School this Wednesday. On Wednesday, Lori made an impassioned plea for action on gun control, calling on the president and Congress to do something — anything — to prevent another school shooting.

Again on Friday, Lori appeared before the TV cameras, appealing for action. Speaking to CNN’s Alyson Camerota, Alhadeff invoked Barron Trump, the president’s own son, in her plea for gun control measures.

“President Trump, Barron goes to school. Let’s Protect Barron. Let’s also protect all these other kids here in Parkland, in Florida, and everywhere else in the United States of America, cause we earned it just like how you earned the right to protect Barron. You need to help us now.”

Barron, for what it’s worth, attends an expensive private school in Maryland, about a 30-minute drive from the White House. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, was chosen by the Trump family to be Barron’s school during his father’s administration, according to Newsweek. He is undoubtedly surrounded by Secret Service and other presidential security detail before, during, and after his school days.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

Prior to his father becoming president, Barron attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan, also an expensive private school.

The last president whose child attended a public school was Jimmy Carter, whose daughter, Amy, attended Stevens Elementary School and then the Rose Hardy Middle School, both public schools in Washington.

The Alhadeffs’ pleas notwithstanding, the past few presidential administrations have generally regarded the minor children of presidents as off-limits for discussion. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the trend appears to have begun with Chelsea Clinton, who was in the throes of puberty when her father was elected and whose awkward appearance was noted by some elements within the press. The Clintons declared their daughter off-limits to the press, and the tradition seems to have held: the press generally left alone Sasha and Malia Obama, who were also minor children when their father, Barack Obama, took office. George W. Bush’s daughters were adult women when their father took office, and the press did, in fact, print some unflattering accounts of the young ladies’ alleged partying ways.

And in fact, when a comedian made a cheap joke at Barron Trump’s expense on Twitter, none other than Chelsea Clinton came to his defense.

Alyssa Alhadeff’s funeral was scheduled for today.