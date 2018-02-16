Parkland, Florida: A Collection Of Texts Sent By Students During Shooting Reveal Emotion, Fear, Love

Frightening pictures and videos came out during the Parkland shooting, but these texts are heartbreaking.

The world is still in shock from the horrific events that took place at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day and left 17 people dead. A 19-year-old gunman walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, pulled a fire alarm, and began shooting at students and adults as they left. Photos and videos have appeared online, but now, many of the heartbreaking texts from inside the school have been released.

It was a situation where no one knew if they were going to live or die, and sadly, 17 people did not make it through the day alive. While hiding in closets and under desks, they started sending out text messages to their parents and loved ones to let them know they may not make it out.

More and more information is coming out about this shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, and a lot of the details are heartbreaking. As funerals are beginning for the lost students and teachers, the text messages of those who thought they might die have started being released online.

As reported by the Boston Globe, the text messages ranged from those who were simply confused about what was going on to those who thought they were about to lose their lives.

Students such as Sarah Crescitelli were hiding in a bathroom and trying to keep quiet as the gunman made his way through the school.

While hiding in a bathroom for two hours, this is the text Sarah Crescitelli sent her parents. Dad and Mom both crying re-reading it. #stonemanshooting @ pic.twitter.com/zN7RY8a4vE — Chabeli Herrera (@ChabeliH) February 15, 2018

Sarah ended up making it out of the school alright and was reunited with her parents around 8 p.m. in a holding area set up by police.

Channel 4 News has put together a collection of texts from students who sent out messages to their parents. These frightening texts were sent from inside the school during the entire time the shooting was taking place.

Parent’s conversation with -14-year-old son who is currently in lockdown. pic.twitter.com/6M4f0FrbZJ — Carli Teproff (@CTeproff) February 14, 2018

Scariest part of it all was knowing my little brother was right above me and not knowing if I would ever see him again. I’ve never really treated him the way he deserved. Not anymore. Seeing his face outside of school was the most relief I had ever felt. My prayers to all. pic.twitter.com/Iq8CHVNXd0 — Uncle Sam Zeif (@SzZeif) February 15, 2018

this is a conversation someone should never have with their family. We go to school to learn, not to get shot. For some this was their last conversation with their loved ones #PrayforDouglas #GUNviolence pic.twitter.com/FNCREQ2eik — Ari (@arixali) February 15, 2018

There have been calls for greater gun control laws and for changes to be made in how schools handle situations before something like this happens again. Parents are reaching out to President Donald Trump and other governing bodies to make it so that text messages like this are never necessary again.

South Florida, as well as the entire country, is still in mourning after the loss of 17 innocent lives in the Parkland shooting on Wednesday. People are still trying to figure out how something like this could possibly happen and how it can be avoided from this moment on. As if the senseless deaths weren’t enough, these text messages sent from inside the high school during the shooting are putting fear in parents and children everywhere.