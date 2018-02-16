Tyga Possibly Admits To Cheating On Kylie Jenner In New Song, ‘King Of The Jungle’ According To Complex News

The pair dated for two years before splitting last April, and it may have been because he was unfaithful.

Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, released the album “KYOTO” today, which alludes heavily to his relationship with his ex. According to a recent interview with Complex News, Tyga says that he wouldn’t have made the album if he and Kylie hadn’t broken up.

On her television show, Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner stated that she and Tyga only stopped seeing each other because she didn’t want things to be so serious at her age. There is a several year age gap between the two, and Kylie felt as though he was pressuring her to be too grown up. However, that is pretty ironic considering the reality star got pregnant just a couple of months after she and Tyga split.

But, her split with Tyga might have more to it, and Tyga seems to have revealed that he was unfaithful to her in his new song “King of the Jungle.”

Almost every verse of the rap starts with “I been unfaithful.” He also says in the song that he had been caught, which might indicate that he and Kylie Jenner ended their relationship in a much more complicated manner than Kylie’s given reason that she no longer wanted to be in such a serious relationship.

While we do know Kylie Jenner moved on very quickly with Travis Scott, there have been rumors circulating that Kylie has been missing Tyga and that she hopes to end up with him. Rumor has it that the reality star knew things would be complicated between the pair if they eventually decided to get back together, but even still, she’s allegedly longing for her ex.

Reports have stated that Travis Scott had been absent throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, and she had been leaning on Tyga to help through some of the more difficult parts of her pregnancy.

Rumors are also circulating that Tyga wants to have a paternity test done because the timeline of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and the last time they were together doesn’t quite add up. It was also once reported that Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother and manager, hopes that Tyga is the father because he is much more responsible than Travis Scott.