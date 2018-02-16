Opening Date Finally Announced For Toy Story Land At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Finally, there is more to the opening date than summer of 2018.

For months and months, Disney fans have been anxiously awaiting something more than “summer 2018” for the opening of Toy Story Land, and it has finally arrived. Walt Disney World was going to make sure that they knew everything would be in perfect order before letting the universe know when it would open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They wanted to have no delays and no problems, and on Friday morning, they were ready with that opening date.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Toy Story Land is officially going to welcome guests into Andy’s backyard on June 30, 2018.

The land is inspired by the three Toy Story films and those yet to come in the future as well. Guests are going to shrink down to the size of toys and enter Andy’s backyard to experience what life would be like for their favorite characters such as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, and many more.

Guests will be able to take a wild ride on the Slinky Dog Dash family roller coaster or hope to be chosen on the Alien Swirling Saucers. Toy Story Mania will have a new entrance on the Toy Story Land side of the park and it is all going to give DHS a brand new dynamic.

This morning, the announcement was also officially made on Good Morning America with a lot of great characters from the world of Toy Story.

Slinky Dog is so excited that it looks like he has been doing some practice runs for the first guests.

Also, don’t forget about the new quick-service location known as Woody’s Lunchbox as My Mickey Vacation Travel reminded us all. It will serve old-school soda floats and snacks to enjoy while living the life of a toy.

Not much else was revealed as far as what will happen for the opening of Toy Story Land, but you can guarantee that it is going to be big. The brand new 11-acre land expansion at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is huge and it will be one of the first major changes in a park that is getting a makeover.

At this time, there has been no word on if there will be soft openings or any Annual Passholder, cast member, and DVC previews for Toy Story Land, but it’s still a bit early for that info.

Guests have waited with high amounts of anticipation and anxiety for the opening date of Toy Story Land to be revealed and that day has finally come. On June 30, 2018, the opening of the new land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be official and guests will be able to shrink down to the size of Woody, Buzz, and all their favorite toys. Walt Disney World is about to become a lot more fun and don’t forget – you…are…a…toy!