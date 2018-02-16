Former U.S. Navy Veteran Diana Ringo Wears Corset 23 Hours Each Day, Even During Sex [Video]

Diana Ringo wears her corset 23 hours per day in order to shrink her waist down to 18 inches, even wearing the apparatus during sex with her husband.

Diana Ringo has seen her waist transform from 27 or 29 inches in circumference to only 18 inches around. As seen in the above interview with ITV’s This Morning, Ring spoke about wearing a corset 23 hours each day. Diana explained that she just wanted her curves back because her pregnancy had taken them all away. Ringo said that she started getting results with waist training, so she kept going to see what would happen.

Ringo said she might get a lot of funny looks from strangers, but they don’t bother her one bit as she walks down the street. Ringo is from San Diego and explained that it doesn’t hurt her to wear the corset on a nearly constant basis to obtain her 18-inch waist. If she were to remove her corset for a period, Ringo said that her waist would probably swell to 20 or 21 inches around.

Diana explained that she wants to feel sexy, even though her husband wasn’t initially on board with her corset training. Her husband and his mother, a nurse, thought it was a bit too much at first.

Diana is a mother of three children, according to the Daily Mail. While the 39-year-old Ringo reportedly doesn’t remove her corset while being intimate with her husband, she does remove it while showering and during exercising. At five-feet, two-inches tall, Diana is now a chef who was formerly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Weighing in at 118 pounds, and at the insistence of her husband, she went to see a doctor to make sure what she was doing was okay.

Her 33-year-old husband Brett has since warmed up to the idea but doesn’t want Diana getting smaller than an 18-inch waist.

“I wasn’t happy with my body before because I was fat. There’s nothing wrong with being fat but my fat does not distribute in a feminine way. It distributes as if I have a male body type and I don’t like that shape.”

Ringo owns more than 45 corsets worth nearly $2,000 to help her in her quest to have a small waist and feel sexier.

The 39-year-old resident of San Diego, Diana Ringo, values ​​her thin waist so much that she wears a corset for 23 hours a day. According to the woman, she takes off her corset only when she takes a bath. pic.twitter.com/Mo3Uhq6YK4 — rajiv (@rajbindas86) February 8, 2018

Diana compared wearing a corset to having a “lap band” around her stomach, a device that prevents her from overeating. However, doctors warn that waist training may cause shortness of breath.