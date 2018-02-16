‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Jon Snow’s Fate Revealed In The Very First Season

Although the series will not return to HBO until 2019, one inquisitive fan thinks the show revealed Jon's true fate way back in Season 1.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has been preparing for the war with the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) for the past few seasons of Game of Thrones. Although the series will not return to HBO until 2019, one inquisitive fan thinks the show revealed Jon’s true fate way back in Season 1.

According to Express, the theory says that Jon will father a child with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) before the show calls it a wrap. Jon and Daenerys finally hooked up in the Season 7 finale, and Redditor bgrutherford99 believes that her pregnancy was foreshadowed in the very first episode.

As fans will recall, the episode featured Jon talking with his uncle, Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle), about joining the Night’s Watch and leaving Winterfell behind. Benjen tries to convince Jon to stay in Winterfell because those who take the black forfeit the right to have kids. When Jon replied that he doesn’t want any kids, Benjen told him he might think differently if he tried.

Given the nature of their conversation, there is a chance that Benjen knew about Jon’s true lineage all along. He may also have known that Jon’s child would eventually sit on the Iron Throne. If that is the case, then it matches up nicely with another theory that Daenerys and Jon will have twins.

“Daenerys finds out she’s pregnant. Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sam Tarly (John Bradley) decide to keep Jon’s parentage a secret after Dany and Jon declare they are getting married, or at least tell Jon who doesn’t have a chance to tell Dany before the end,” the theory contends. “Bittersweet ending it that Dany gives birth to a child, maybe even twins, but dies in childbirth or shortly after.”

After Daenerys’ death, Jon rules the seven kingdoms by himself and raises his children to rule when he dies. As far as the dragons are concerned, the theory states that Daenerys’ dragons die while fighting the Night King but not before lying a few eggs of their own.

While this theory is intriguing, isn’t the only one making waves in the Game of Thrones community. Another theory plays down the role Jon plays in the final battle and places Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as the true hero of the story.

As the theory goes, Bran is the prophetic Azor Ahai, or the prince that was promised. In the first war with the Night King, a legendary hero sought out the Children of the Forest, who gave him Dragonsteel to kill the White Walkers. Bran did the same thing last season when he became the three-eyed raven.

None of these rumors have been confirmed.

Producers are keeping a tight lid on spoilers this time around, which means we probably won’t know anything for certain until the final season is officially underway.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is expected to return to HBO sometime in 2019.