Kris Jenner Admits She Cheated With Robert Kardashian While Her Then-Boyfriend Was Away

The 62-year-old momager revealed Rob used to be her fling and Khloe Kardashian referred to her mother as a hussy.

When it comes to intriguing romantic entanglements, Kris Jenner has much to share. A teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians reveals that Jenner will share a juicy detail about how her love story involving Rob Kardashian started.

The preview shows Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West sitting down with their mother to watch the Legacy video Kourtney Kardashian’s former flame Scott Disick made just for her.

Kris Jenner’s Legacy Video

The 62-year-old momager expressed her excitement about revealing the video to her kids and for a good reason.

“Because they’ll have that forever — and who knows, maybe they learned a thing or two about their mom that they didn’t know before.”

In the video shared by E! Online, Disick interviewed Jenner, who talked about several things her children didn’t know about, including having a bone tumor in her left leg when she was younger. It would have been necessary to undergo amputation if the tumor tested positive for cancer.

Rob Kardashian Was A Fling

Moving on to the meatier part of the interview, Jenner talked about dating when she was 17.

Jenner revealed how her relationship with her late husband, Robert Kardashian, started. It seems like it wasn’t exactly a sweet and innocent romance since he used to be just a fling for her.

“Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old. I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian.”

While watching the interview, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t stop teasing Jenner and calling her “hussy” for two-timing when she was younger.

“Oh my God, you’re such a w***e! Now we know where we get it from.”

The big reveal doesn’t stop at meeting Rob while the other guy, Cesar, was away. Jenner’s tale took a more exciting story.

Kris also revealed that one day, Cesar went home unannounced to surprise her. It so happens that Robert was visiting her. The aftermath, according to Jenner, was not pretty, and she was not proud of it.

“Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert’s sweater! I didn’t want to ever hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Robert Kardashian, who was known for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial, was Jenner’s first husband and the father of four of her children. They divorced in 1991, but they continued to be close friends until Kardashian died in 2003.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Kim think it was sweet of Disick to make the video for Jenner. Their mom seems to have been keeping some details of what her life was like in her younger years. Kris Jenner will, most likely, shock her children for the remaining part of the legacy video.