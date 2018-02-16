Should Melania Trump Divorce Donald? One-Third Of Americans Think So, Says New Poll

A minority of Americans think the alleged Stormy Daniels affair should be the final straw in the Trumps' marriage.

Melania Trump should divorce Donald in light of the allegations of an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to a new poll released this week, Newsweek is reporting.

A Marist poll, released on Valentine’s Day, of all things, showed that just over a third of Americans — 34 percent — think Melania should divorce Donald. Specifically, they say, the rumors of an affair with the adult film actress should have been the final nail in the coffin of the couple’s 13-year marriage.

As People reports, news of the alleged Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford) affair first broke on January 12. At the time, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid the actress $130,000 back in 2016 to keep quiet about a tryst between the two.

According to the allegations, Trump was in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, four months after Melania had given birth to the couple’s now-11-year-old son, Barron, for a golf tournament. The two later allegedly retreated to Trump’s suite, where they had what Daniels described as “textbook generic” sex that night, and again over the next few months.

The allegations have been followed by strong denials from Trump’s people. However, another adult film actress, Alana Evans, claims to be able to corroborate much of the story. Further, Stormy herself, as reported by the Inquisitr, claims to have kept a dress from the affair, which she claims has Trump’s DNA on it.

Meanwhile, the couple has been dogged by allegations that they are unhappy together. As Vanity Fair reported in May 2017 — long before allegations of the Stormy Daniels affair resurfaced — Melania sometimes exudes an appearance of being almost visibly unhappy, and the couple’s apparent lack of closeness is equally visible.

But back to the survey: although one-third of respondents do think Melania should divorce Donald, two-thirds aren’t convinced that she should. A plurality of respondents (43 percent) believe she should work out her problems with Donald, according to Marist, and the remaining 23 percent are unsure what Melania should do.

Donald Trump has already been divorced twice. He divorced his first wife, Ivanka, in 1992, following 15 years of marriage. He then married Marla Maples, with whom he had the affair that ruined his first marriage, and divorced her six years later, in 1999.