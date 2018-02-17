Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Renewed Romance Reportedly Made Justin Theroux Split, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Brad Pitt reportedly still loves Jennifer Aniston, but their rekindled relationship was the "last straw" for Justin Theroux, who allegedly dumped her on her birthday.

In the wake of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston splitting, Twitter is alive with the sound of people urging Brad Pitt to renew his romance with Jennifer. And while some see it as a joke, an insider told Radar Online that Brad Pitt and Aniston secretly got together long before Jennifer and Justin announced their separation. Moreover, one report claims that Brad still views Jennifer as the love of his life.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Relationship Always Troubled Justin Theroux

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once seemed like Hollywood’s golden couple. And even though Pitt left Aniston, breaking her heart after he allegedly cheated on her with Angelina Jolie during their marriage, the source revealed that Justin always felt uncomfortable about Jennifer’s feelings for Brad.

As the Inquisitr reported, Pitt recently allegedly joined Jennifer Aniston when she was dining with friends in Los Angeles. He kissed her in the restaurant, an alleged sign of their renewed romance.

Brad’s former security guard, Kris Herzog, claimed that even during Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie and Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux, the former lovebirds never lost their love for each other. Consequently, while outsiders view Aniston’s and Theroux’s split as shockingly sudden, the insider said that Pitt’s relationship with Aniston gradually resulted in the crumbling of her marriage to Justin.

Theroux and Aniston were married for just two years.

“The one thing that Justin was always insecure about was [his wife Jennifer Aniston’s] relationship with Brad [Pitt]…. After his split with Angelina Jolie, [Brad and Jennifer] have been talking non-stop.”

In addition, after Jennifer and Brad divorced, the former husband and wife reportedly secretly stayed in touch. Following Angelina Jolie filing for divorce in 2016, the communications between Aniston and Pitt heated up, according to the insider.

Justin Theroux Left Jennifer Aniston Because Of Brad Pitt

The source also said that Jennifer and Brad “never really stopped talking,” even after she was reportedly hurt by his affair with Angelina Jolie. Aniston’s and Pitt’s renewed relationship ultimately proved to be too much for Theroux, however, according to the insider. The consequences of Justin’s insecurity about Pitt played out on Aniston’s birthday, according to the source.

“[Jennifer Aniston’s] intense talks with Brad is what drove [Justin Theroux] to leave her this week. He ditched her on her birthday and went to his place in New York.”

Jennifer reportedly was forced to celebrate her 49th birthday on February 11 without Justin, who stayed in New York City. Instead of her husband, Aniston turned to friends such as Courteney Cox. Describing Aniston as an “emotional train wreck,” the insider said that Jennifer called Theroux when she was with her friends. However, that call came too late, according to the insider.

Brad Pitt and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston used to visit George Clooney. Luca Bruno / AP Images

“Brad was the final straw for Justin. At this point, he really believes that her and Brad will get back together,” added the source.

Brad Pitt Comforts Jennifer Aniston: He Still Loves Her

As for whether Brad and Jennifer could find love for a second time, a source quoted by the Daily Times said that Pitt still loves Aniston. Given the chance, “Brad would take a second chance at love with Jen in a heartbeat,” summed up the insider.

“[Brad Pitt] still considers Jen the love of his life.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Jennifer Aniston reportedly has even met some of Brad’s and Angelina Jolie’s children, including Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Pitt reportedly introduced Aniston to four of the children he shares with Jolie when Jennifer casually dropped by his house.

A source quoted by Closer Weekly reported that Brad Pitt is now comforting Jennifer after she helped him during the aftermath of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce. When Pitt and Jolie announced that their marriage was over, Aniston provided Brad with “comfort and strength,” according to the insider. Now Pitt is doing the same for Jennifer after her split from Justin Theroux.

Jennifer reportedly has confided in Brad throughout the marriage problems that she allegedly experienced with Justin. Pitt helped her get through the challenges of recognizing that her marriage with Theroux was over, according to the insider.