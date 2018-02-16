Karen McDougal Pictures: Playboy Model Goes Viral After Ronan Farrow Story Alleges Affair With Donald Trump

Trump allegedly went to great lengths to arrange the affair with McDougal and keep it a secret.

Karen McDougal is no stranger to the spotlight, having been featured in Playboy, but pictures of the model are once again going viral amid a report that she engaged in an affair with Donald Trump shortly after he married now-wife Melania in 2005.

Trump has been fighting off allegations that he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and then paid her $130,000 to stay quiet, and now is being hit with a new bombshell report from Ronan Farrow about Trump’s extramarital affairs. As the report noted, Trump got a big help from American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, which paid McDougal $150,000 for the exclusive rights to the story about her affair with Donald Trump and then killed the piece.

Farrow’s report detailed the great lengths Donald Trump took to keep the affair a secret, including having her book her own flights to their meet-ups and then paying her back for the tickets.

As Variety noted, Trump also loved to brag about himself when he was with McDougal.

“Trump was obsessed with his accomplishments, sending McDougal favorable articles about his businesses and showering her with merchandise from his golf courses, according to Farrow’s article,” the report noted.

The report has brought new attention to Karen McDougal, whose alleged affair with Trump already came to light in the final days of the 2016 election but had little impact on the race. She is now going viral again, with the name Karen McDougal shooting to the top of social media searches and pictures of the former Playboy model spreading online.

Farrow’s story now gives McDougal a voice, obtaining an eight-page letter written by the model herself that detailed the affair.

The story of Karen McDougal’s alleged affair with Donald Trump shares some striking similarities to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a year-long affair with Trump around the same time, just after the birth of his son. Last month, a story from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump used a lawyer to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair, which included a number of trysts over the course of nearly a year.

While her name is atop social media and her pictures spreading as well, Karen McDougal has not spoken publicly about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.