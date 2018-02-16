Brad Pitt Reportedly Has Shocking Reply To Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Split, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

In the wake of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's separation, Brad Pitt is facing renewed speculation about his relationship with Jennifer.

As soon as news broke that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had split, fans were urging Jennifer and Brad Pitt to renew their romance. But amid all the excitement about a possible rekindled relationship between Pitt and Aniston, no one knows how Brad really feels. It hasn’t even been two years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. Is Brad really ready for another romance that would inevitably be followed closely by tabloids and paparazzi?

Even without renewing his romance with Jennifer, Pitt is facing speculation about his response to her split from Justin Theroux, pointed out Hollywood Life. An insider told the publication that Brad is uncomfortable with the speculation.

“While fans are freaking over the very idea of a Brad/Jen reunion, the actor is dreading all of the new gossip scenarios that are coming with [Jennifer Aniston] coming back on the market.”

Pitt reportedly is aware that — like anyone going through a split — Jennifer is suffering in the wake of her separation from Justin Theroux. But the source said that although Brad empathizes with Aniston, he also dislikes the increased spotlight. Pitt “knows it’s difficult for anyone when they go through a separation, but he’s not happy” about all the media attention he is receiving as a result of Jennifer’s split from Theroux, according to the insider.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are the subject of romance speculation after her split from Justin Theroux. Chris Pizzello / AP Images

Brad Pitt Wants To Stay Out Of Spotlight

Although Brad would “love” to steer clear of all the speculation and media spotlight, he is aware that is impossible, said the source. But the insider also revealed that Brad is determined to avoid reporters hoping to interview Pitt and get a public response to his feelings about Jennifer.

“[Brad Pitt] knows he will be in the center of the tornado [resulting from Jennifer Aniston’s and Justin Theroux’s split]. He will do his best to avoid it and not address it.”

The source said that Brad is looking forward to a “normal” life again. However, because the separation announcement just occurred, Pitt is aware that the internet chatter about Brad and Jennifer reuniting means that his longed-for “normal” existence won’t happen in the near future.

“He knows that with the separation on everyone’s mind and the connection people are making with him that it won’t happen anytime soon,” said the source.

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Gay Rumors Instead Of Justin Theroux On Talk Show

Hollywood Life pointed out that even before Jennifer and Justin announced their split, Aniston was living the life of a single woman. Theroux was not by her side at recent award ceremonies, and Jennifer also went alone to her pal Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party and friend Amy Schumer’s wedding.

Moreover, Aniston recently surprised Ellen on her talk show. DeGeneres is known for asking guests about their love lives. But when Jennifer appeared, Ellen avoided any references to Justin Theroux. Instead, the conversation focused on rumors that Jennifer Aniston is gay, as the Inquisitr reported.

As for whether the speculation that Brad Pitt and Jennifer will reunite could turn out to be true, Hollywood Life pointed out the similarities to another famous couple who split and then reunited.

“[Few] thought Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez [would] reunite so many years after splitting, so no wonder Brad and Jen shippers are holding out hope that they somehow find their way back together.”

Ironically, in Aniston’s split announcements with both Brad Pitt and Theroux, Jennifer listed avoiding tabloid gossip as one of the reasons for publicizing her separation, pointed out E! News. And although the current speculation shows she didn’t succeed with that goal, Aniston does have close friends who supported her during her split from Brad and are there for her now. Close to Jennifer since they all starred on Friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will help her heal once more.