‘Big Brother,’ ‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson And Jessica Graf Get Engaged—See The Emotional Proposal Video

The reality TV lovebirds make things official.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf will soon race to the altar. The Big Brother and Amazing Race stars got engaged just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cody and Jessica shared the news with fans on their social media pages—including video of the proposal.

Jessica Graf posted a video of Cody’s proposal to Instagram and captioned it with: “I said yes! On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met!”

Graf added that there is no one else in the world for her and that Nickson is her “person.”

“I thank God for you coming into my life!” Jessica wrote.

The video shows Cody Nickson running up a hill as he prepares to propose to Jessica Graf, whom he first met on last summer’s edition of the CBS reality show Big Brother. Cody and Jessica were hiking up Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles when he popped the question.

“I’m running to get ahead of Jessica,” Cody said. “She’s going up Runyon Canyon right now. I’m gonna meet her at the top of the hill and propose.”

The military veteran gave fans a look at the diamond engagement ring he was holding before handing his camera off to a friend and getting down on one knee in front of his girlfriend. Jessica Graf broke down in tears as Cody proposed to her. You can see Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf’s amazing engagement video below.

Cody Nickson also took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Jessica. Nickson thanked the Big Brother casting department for introducing him to Graf and he gave a shoutout to Hamra Diamonds in New York City for helping him design “the perfect ring.” Cody thanked God for helping him to find his soulmate as well as his sisters and parents “for making Jess family.”

After Big Brother wrapped last September, Cody and Jessica earned a spot on The Amazing Race, where they are currently in the Final Four. The $1 million Amazing Race prize could make for a very nice wedding.

Timothy Kuratek / CBS

Last summer, some Big Brother fans were skeptical about the chances of Cody and Jessica making it outside of the Big Brother house. But during his Big Brother exit interview, Cody Nickson famously told host Julie Chen he “will” marry Jessica. And Jessica had long maintained that Cody was her man. Ahead of last fall’s Big Brother finale, Jessica even told the Hollywood Reporter, she was hoping Cody would get on one knee during the BB19 finale.

“I was getting my hopes up for a while,” Graf admitted to THR. “I love the idea of it, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to. I wish he would.”

Five months later, Jessica Graf’s dreams have come true.

Just a quick congrats to @thejessicagraf on the engagement! So happy for you guys! — Megan Lowder (@MeganAnnBB19) February 16, 2018

Big Brother is not The Bachelor, but the long-running CBS reality show has already spawned several marriages, including the marriage of Season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd to Jeff Schroeder and Season 13 champ Rachel Reilly to Brendon Villegas. Big Brother Season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato also tied the knot with fellow franchise alum Dominic Briones, and they just announced they are expecting their first child.