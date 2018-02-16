Michael Jackson’s Molestation Scandal: Anthony Pellicano Could Reveal Details According To ‘Page Six’

The former high-profile fixer has managed to keep the secrets of Michael Jackson and other celebrities.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Pellicano, a former private investigator for high-profile celebrities says he has some dirt on some notable celebs including Michael Jackson. Reports indicate that the music legend was one of Pellicano’s employers; the former fixer was employed to help fix Jackson’s 1993 molestation scandal.

Anthony Pellicano, 74, is a former Los Angeles private investigator serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, California. In August 2008, the former private investigator was convicted of conspiracy to commit wiretapping and wiretapping, among other crimes in the Los Angeles District Federal Court. The former high profile fixer was sentenced to 15 years in prison on 78 counts of wiretapping, racketeering, protection, intimidation, and identity theft, among other charges according to Uproxx.

In 2002, following his arrest, the FBI uncovered over 150,000 pages of transcribed recordings from illegal wiretaps. Reports say that the former private eye could have negotiated for a shortened sentence by naming clients and other high-profile accomplices but refused, according to the interview.

Some of the former clients of Pellicano include Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Garry Shandling, and Courtney Love, among others. The former private investigator will be released on March 22, 2019, which incidentally is his 75th birthday.

In the interview, Pellicano says that “Some people got away with a lot of things and made a lot of money because of me.”

He often refers to the “omerta,” the vow of loyalty he took to clients, the same vow that cost him his freedom. Yet talk to him about most of the A-list that once employed him, and his distaste is clear. For example, Michael Jackson, who reportedly engaged his services around 1993 (via attorney Fields) — and whom Pellicano claims he “fired” because he was disgusted by truths even darker than those alleged in Jackson’s molestation scandal. “I was offered $500,000 to tell the whole story by a tabloid, and I declined, even though, while incarcerated, I needed the money.” Other questions regarding the Jackson saga are met with what may be the definitive Pellicano irony: “All of that would get too close to the truth, so, regretfully, I have to decline.”

Excerpts from the interview with The Hollywood Reporter indicates he has more details of Jackson’s 1993 molestation scandal. Pellicano was reportedly hired by Jackson through attorney Fields, whom he claims to have fired because of the disgusting truths, even darker than those alleged in Michael Jackson’s molestation scandal.

After first going to prison in 2003, Pellicano now is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2019 – his 75th birthday https://t.co/3aRb0Jt7Xu pic.twitter.com/0z6oy8j2YJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2018

According to the incarcerated fixer, his honor and his word meant everything to him; that is why he refused to give the FBI any names. However, Pellicano is planning for life outside of prison, with his release imminent; he might consider giving out some juicy information for money. His family and friends condemned him, for refusing to save himself with the info at his disposal in the past.

Anthony Pellicano: "Some people got away with a lot of things and made a lot of money because of me" https://t.co/WDPC2Q1YuC pic.twitter.com/wbCpm5ib0e — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 14, 2018

The details of the interview point to Pellicano’s financial needs post-prison, as a possible motivation for trading those juicy secrets in his vault. The former fixer could trade information for money, for revenge against those he feels betrayed or abandoned him, or just for the sake of survival. A Page Six report also says the former private investigator could exploit the details of Michael Jackson’s molestation scandal for monetary gain.