Chris Rock Confesses Cheating On His Wife With Three Women, Admits Porn Addiction: ‘Im A F***ing A**hole’

The famous comedian opened up about his divorce and porn addiction, 'E! News' reports.

Chris Rock is not holding back in discussing the most controversial issues of his career. The Grown Ups star seems to take full credit for his bad decisions and is now sharing the details on his newly released Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Tamborine.

In his first interview for the show, the 53-year-old comedian candidly talks about the end of his 19-year-marriage to Malaak Compton. Rock bluntly admits that he was “not a good husband” to his now ex-wife, calling himself a “f***ing a**hole.”

The South Carolina-born actor reveals he cheated on his wife with three different women while on the road.

“It’s f***ed up. When guys cheat, it’s like we want something new.”

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Rock claimed he cheated with a famous woman, another who is “semi-famous,” and someone described as “a member of the retail class.”

There were also claims that one of the women that the comedian had cheated on his wife was Scandal actress Kerry Washington. Apparently, the two had an affair while filming the 2007 movie I Think I Love My Wife.

There were even reports that Rock and Washington have been together for six months before his wife found out about it.

Chris Rock talks about his infidelity and porn addiction. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Rock said he regrets cheating on his wife, adding that he definitely “brought this s**t on myself.”

The Head Of State actor also admits that his attitude played a huge role in his marriage’s fate. Rock claims he “wasn’t kind” and that money changed him.

“I had an attitude. I, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want.’ That s**t don’t f***ing work! I just thought I was the s*it.”

Chris Rock and Kerry Washington allegedly had an affair. Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Rock’s Netflix special, which was shot at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, also revealed the comedian’s porn addiction. The controversial actor said he was addicted to pornography while he was still married.

He even described himself as “sexually autistic” who has a hard time keeping eye contact and verbal cues. Rock added that watching too much porn somehow made him immune, so much so that he’ll end up needing a “perfect porn cocktail” just to get off.

Chris Rock’s comedy special is now streaming on Netflix. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Rock said his perfect porn cocktail involves an “Asian girl with a black girl’s a** that speaks Spanish just to get my d**k to move an inch.”

Despite all the struggles he faced with his personal life, Rock claims he is a lot better now and enjoys his relationship with 34-year-old actress Megalyn Echikunwok.

Chris Rock’s comedy special, Chris Rock: Tamborine is now streaming on Netflix.